"There's no weight class rankings!" - Daniel Cormier believes Aspen Ladd could get a title shot right away if she moves up to featherweight

Daniel Cormier believes Aspen Ladd could get a title shot right away if she moves up to the featherweight division.

Ladd has been in the headlines lately after she struggled to stand on the scale during the UFC Vegas 38 weigh-ins last week. 'DC' spoke about her struggle to make the bantamweight limit in a recent episode of DC & RC. The former two-divison UFC champion said:

"The champion at 135 is who?... the champion at 145 is who?... so why not just go up? Just go after the championship. I mean, I don't understand. It's the same exact person without having to cut weight. Why wouldn't you just go up?... there's no weight class rankings. There's nobody in the weight class. If she [Aspen Ladd] goes up as No.3-ranked bantamweight in the world, she may get a title fight right away. So I don't understand why she keeps killing herself to make the weight when she could just go up and fight the same person… listen we don't have anyone except Amanda [Nunes]. It's just Amanda... there are no rankings, you literally just go up a weight class."

The 26-year-old was scheduled to face Macy Chiasson at last weekend's event in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the bout was postponed for the second time this year after Ladd's concerning struggle on the scale.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The women’s bantamweight fight between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson at #UFCVegas38 is off, UFC officials told @marcraimondi.Ladd appeared shaky on the scale and missed weight at 137 pounds Friday morning. The women’s bantamweight fight between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson at #UFCVegas38 is off, UFC officials told @marcraimondi.Ladd appeared shaky on the scale and missed weight at 137 pounds Friday morning. https://t.co/FKqPYAh582

It wasn't the first time Aspen Ladd has faced issues with a weight cut. The bantamweight contender looked exhausted as she stood on the scale for her bout against Tonya Evinger at UFC 229 in 2018. The 26-year-old also missed weight ahead of a scheduled fight against Leslie Smith at UFC Fight Night 128 in 2017.

The jiu-jitsu purple belt hasn't fought a single fight since December 2019. She faced Yana Kunitskaya in her previous bout and won in the third round via TKO.

Aspen Ladd has previously shown interest in fighting at featherweight

Aspen Ladd previously claimed that she was open to fighting in both the 135 and 145-pound divisions. She suggested that she wouldn't mind moving up to the women's featherweight weight class because Amanda Nunes holds the title there as well.

Also Read

Ladd has lost just one bout in her career. Despite the impressive record, she clearly struggles to make weight. With her own admission of her issues at 135 pounds, the chances of Ladd moving up to the women's featherweight division seem high.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard