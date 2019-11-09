UFC Fight Night Moscow: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar - Preview

UFC Fight Night Moscow (Credits: 9to5Mac)

After last weekend's high octane at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden where Jorge Masvidal put up a top-draw performance against Nate Diaz to earn the title of the 'BMF' in the fight game, UFC brings to us another powerfully stacked fight card with Fight Night 163 at CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The event is headlined by an electrifying bout between featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar. The co-headliner of the night will see to explosive heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy go head to head.

Featherweight Title Bout (Main Event) - Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar

The main event at UFC Fight Night 163 will see 'The Boston Finisher' Calvin Kattar travel to enemy territory in Moscow, Russia to face the Dagestani, Zabit 'ZaBeast' Magomedsharipov in a featherweight bout of epic proportions. Both fighters boast of an unbelievable UFC record of 9 wins and 1 loss heading into the clash.

Zabeast will be fighting on home soil and has been nigh perfect in his last few outings inside the Octagon. He is widely regarded as the next big name in the promotion and will be looking to step over Kattar on his way to the top of the featherweight division. However, the Dagestani has not yet fought difficult opponents, with Jeremy Stephens being an exception and it remains to be seen if he fares well when the going gets tough.

Magomedsharipov's opponent Kattar though, has made a career out of fighting and beating big names. With wins over fighters like Andre Fili, Shane Burgos and Ricardo Lamas among others, The Boston Finisher is certainly no stranger to the spotlight.

When the cage door shuts behind the pair come Saturday night, we are up for a barn-burner of a fight as these two killers will leave no stone unturned to try and finish each other.

Heavyweight Title Bout (Co-Main Event) - Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy

The co-main event features a fight between two combustible heavyweights, Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy.

Former NFL player Hardy's last fight was marred with controversy as he was caught using an inhaler between rounds, which saw his win overturned into a no-contest. He will surely be looking to make amends as he goes up against the dangerous Volkov.

Alexander “Drago” Volkov is an agile heavyweight, to say the least. He is light on his feet and moves fairly swiftly for his weight class. Volkov hits deceitfully hard and possesses the ability to put people to sleep when he connects with the hay-makers. This contest promises to be an exciting one as both fighters are tremendous strikers.

Other fights on the card include:

