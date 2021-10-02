UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (October 2, 2021)?

The UFC will be returning this weekend for UFC Vegas 38. A light heavyweight battle between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker will be the event's main event.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker will take place on Saturday, October 2. Both headliners successfully made weight at Friday's official weigh-ins. The face-off seemed an intense one until they both broke into laughter and embraced.

The co-main event will feature Kevin Holland opposite Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight clash.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker - Television channels

Here are the full details for watching UFC Vegas 38 live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Vegas 38 prelims and main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. Those without a subscription can purchase one for $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

For a more pocket-friendly option, you can go for the Disney Plus Bundle, available at $13.99 per month. It comes with subscriptions for ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 38 prelims and main card will be available to watch live on BT Sport 1, as well as on the BT Sport app and website in the United Kingdom. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time. Viewers do not have to be BT Broadband owners to be able to purchase the pass.

For long-term subscription options, viewers can add the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

UFC Vegas 38 will be broadcast on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast live on the Sony LIV app and website, which is accessible with a premium subscription available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

