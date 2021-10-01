UFC Fight Night 193 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch UFC Fight Night 193, also dubbed UFC Vegas 38.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 2, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Thiago 'Marreta' Santos and Johnny Walker.

The co-main event will feature a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker - Television and live streaming

Find out about television channels and online platforms you can use to legally watch the UFC Vegas 38 card in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions to the platform cost $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually after the price hike that took place in August.

If you do not have ESPN Plus subscription, you can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle at $13.99 per month, which will give you access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 38 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom, as well as on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes for accessing the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time. Viewers do not need to have a BT Broadband connection in order to purchase the passes.

Viewers who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

The Indian audience can watch the UFC Vegas 38 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

