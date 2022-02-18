UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (February 19, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill will be the next Fight Night effort from the promotion and it has some interesting matchups lined up for the fans. The event will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19, 2022.

On top of the fight card, light heavyweight prospects Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will clash under the bright lights looking to take a major step forward in the talent-rich division.

In the co-headliner, Kyle Daukaus will lock horns with Jamie Pickett in a 195-pound catchweight bout. Pickett accepted the fight against Daukaus on less than two weeks' notice, after Daukaus' original opponent Julian Marquez pulled out of the bout.

In another interesting contest, Joaquin Buckley will take on Abdul Razak Alhassan in the main-card opener. The fight against Alhassan will be a tough test for Buckley, who is 2-1 in his last three bouts in the promotion.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, February 19. The main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, February 19. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, February 20.

India

It will be Sunday, February 20 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday, while the main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend.

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Preliminary Card

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Edited by Aziel Karthak