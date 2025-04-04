UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 5, 2025?

The UFC put forth multiple thrilling fights in the month of March 2025, capping off things with an exciting show in Mexico City, Mexico. The premier MMA organization is set to put forth various stacked cards in the month of April 2025 as well.

The organization's most recent main roster fight card transpired in Mexico City, Mexico. The final card of March saw former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno secure a unanimous decision victory against one-time UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg.

Well, the UFC's next stop would be its return to home turf, in Las Vegas, for a UFC Fight Night event.

Is there a UFC fight tonight (April 5, 2025)?

The UFC Vegas 105 (aka UFC on ESPN: Emmett vs. Murphy) event is booked to go down at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A. It'll start with its prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The main card starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The event's headlining match pits knockout artist Josh Emmett against England's Lerone Murphy. America's Emmett hasn't competed since December 2023, where he secured a thunderous knockout victory against Bryce Mitchell. Prior to that, he'd suffered back-to-back defeats against Yair Rodriguez and Ilia Topuria.

On the other hand, Lerone Murphy has gone from strength to strength in his UFC career. The undefeated Englishman's latest octagon outing ended with him defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision in October 2024. A victory for Murphy, especially against a divisional staple like Emmett, could prove to be a massive boost en route to the top of the food chain.

Furthermore, the UFC Vegas 105 card would be co-headlined by a featherweight clash between Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito. The UFC also listed an update to the card, highlighting that Kennedy Nzechukwu was ruled out of his heavyweight bout against Martin Buday, owing to an injury. Buday will instead fight late-replacement Uran Satybaldiev at the event.

Per the UFC's latest updates, the UFC Vegas 105 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Cortavious Romious vs. Changho Lee (bantamweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule (flyweight)

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa (women's flyweight)

Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza (welterweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)

Martin Buday vs. Uran Satybaldiev (heavyweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar (women's strawweight)

Check out the preview of UFC Vegas 105:

