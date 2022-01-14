UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 15, 2022?

The UFC is set to kick off 2022 with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 15, 2022. It will feature a total of six fights on the main card and four on the prelims.

The fight card promises to be exciting and will be headlined by an electric featherweight showdown between kickboxing phenom Giga Chikadze and clinical boxer Calvin Kattar.

In the co-main event, Jake Collier will lock horns with Chase Sherman in an all-action heavyweight showdown.

No. 2-ranked Katlyn Chookagian and No. 4-ranked Jennifer Maia will also clash in the main card as they attempt to get back in the flyweight title picture. Chookagian defeated Maia in their first encounter via unanimous decision in November 2019. 'Blonde Fighter' has won three of her five fights in the octagon since then, with her latest win coming over Viviane Araujo at UFC 262.

Further down the card, American Brandon Royval will take on Brazil’s Rogerio Bontorin in what could be one of the most exciting bouts of the night.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

The showdown between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze could have major implications for the future of the 145lb title picture.

Kattar seems highly focused on his fight against Chikadze. Since making his promotional debut back in 2017, Kattar has defeated some top contenders such as Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens. While he suffered a loss to Max Holloway a year ago, he showed a lot of heart in that fight.

Kattar will look to stop the momentum of Chikadze, who has been nothing short of impressive throughout his MMA career. The Georgian is currently riding a nine-fight win streak, seven of which have come in his current promotion.

In 2021, Giga Chikadze defeated both Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson by way of TKO. The ace kickboxer has won a total of nine fights via knockout in his career and is determined to get a title shot against reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Aziel Karthak