UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 26, 2021?

The UFC will be returning with yet another stacked Fight Night card this Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Headlined by a heavyweight contest between no.3-ranked Ciryl Gane and no.5-ranked Alexander Volkov, UFC Vegas 30 will go down at the Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, the card will be co-headlined by another heavyweight bout between Tanner Bose and Ovince Saint-Preux.

Last week's Fight Night at UFC Apex saw 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung pick up a decision against Dan Ige in the featherweight main event after Serghei Spivak beat Aleksei Oleinik in the heavyweight co-main event with a unanimous decision.

Also read: 3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 30

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov

Having taken the heavyweight division by storm with a spectacular rise, Ciryl Gane will come to the fight with an undefeated record in the UFC and his mixed martial arts career. Gane debuted in the UFC in August 2019 with a stunning first-round arm-triangle choke submission win over Raphael Pessoa. He then went on to build a 5-0 winning streak in the promotion with victories over Don'Tale Mayes, Tanner Bose, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Alexander Volkov, on the other hand, has an equally impressive record in the UFC, although punctuated by occasional losses. After building a 4-0 streak in the promotion post-debut, including a win over Fabricio Werdum, Alexander Volkov suffered his first loss to Derrick Lewis in 2018. After a win over Greg Hardy, Volkov succumbed to yet another defeat at the hands of Curtis Blaydes. However, he has bounced back well from the loss with two consecutive TKO wins over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

Even though Dana White has already confirmed that Derrick Lewis will get the first shot at the title against Francis Ngannou, according to Alexander Volkov, his fight against Ciryl Gane should be a top contender fight.

In a recent interview with RT Sport, 'Drago' stated that he believes Derrick Lewis is undeserving of the title shot. Volkov believes the winner of the UFC Vegas 30 main event should be given the opportunity to challenge Francis Ngannou for heavyweight gold.

In his UFC Vegas 30 preview, Dana White mentions that the fight is 'very important for title implications.'

Also read: UFC Predictions: UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov predictions

Edited by Utathya Ghosh