3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 30

The final event of June 2021 will go down on Saturday as UFC Vegas 30 takes place at the APEX in the world's fight capital.

A couple of talented strikers will look to provide a rare technical showcase in the heavyweight division in the main event. A familiar face also returns as two victory-hungry big men collide in the co-main event.

There's a scarcity of ranked fighters on this card, but the headliner is definitely a consequential bout. Not a ton of star power either, but there are a few promising fights with barnburner potential.

Overall, UFC Vegas 30 is shaping up to be a decent event that's guaranteed to satisfy a hardcore fan's weekly fight fix. On that note, let's take a look at three fights to look forward to and two fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 30.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Vegas 30: Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

An interesting clash of styles will kick off the UFC Vegas 30 main card as Renato Moicano takes on Jai Herbert. A dangerous grappler, Moicano will try to find success in the talent-rich 155-pound weight class against capable striker Herbert.

After spending five years as a top 10 mainstay at the 145-pound division, Moicano decided to change things up following back-to-back losses against top 145-pounders Jose Aldo and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. He found success against Damir Hadzovic on his lightweight debut but stumbled onto a roadblock against Rafael Fiziev in his most recent outing.

Herbert, meanwhile, finally made it to the big leagues after dominating London-based promotion Cage Warriors. He had a promising start against veteran Francisco Trinaldo but ended up getting knocked out in the final minutes of the third round.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh