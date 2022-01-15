UFC Fight Tonight: January 15, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze will be the first UFC event in 2022 and it promises to be a solid affair. The event will take place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 15, 2022. It will serve up a total of six fights on the main card and four on the prelims.

In a clash of elite featherweights, Calvin Kattar will take on kickboxing phenom Giga Chikadze in the main event.

The co-headliner will see Jake Collier and Chase Sherman lock horns in an all-action heavyweight showdown. Further down the main card, No. 2-ranked women's flyweight Katlyn Chookagian will face No.4 contender Jennifer Maia in a battle of former title challengers.

The main card will start at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on Saturday, January 15. See the full main card below:

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze - Main card

Here's a list of all the fights scheduled for the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze main card:

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (featherweight main event)

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight co-main event)

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin (flyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia (women's flyweight)

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar, who has gone 2-1 in his last three UFC appearances, still appears to be a worthy contender in the UFC featherweight division. Against Chikadze, he'll look to rebound from a disappointing main event loss to Max Holloway last January.

Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze is currently riding a seven-fight win streak in the UFC. Last year, he defeated Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson by way of TKO. The ace kickboxer has won a total of nine fights via knockout and is determined to enter the title picture with a win over Kattar.

Jake Collier

The fight against Chase Sherman presents a big opportunity for Jake Collier, who hasn't been able to show much consistency in his recent appearances. The heavyweight fighter is currently 2-3 in his last five fights. He dropped a split decision to Carlos Felipe in his last fight at UFC 263.

Chase Sherman

Much like his next opponent, Chase Sherman is also coming off a loss, falling against Parker Porter via unanimous decision. Sherman boasts a 1-2 record in his last three appearances in the octagon.

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval will look to end a two-fight losing skid this weekend. He was last defeated by Alexandre Pantoja in August 2021 via submission. Prior to his last two losses, Royval won four consecutive bouts, including wins over Kai Kara-France and Tim Elliott.

Rogerio Bontorin

Rogerio Bontorin was last seen in action against Matt Schnell at UFC 262. While Bontorin managed to earn a unanimous decision win over his opponent, the result was overturned after he tested positive for a banned diuretic, which led to a six-month suspension. Bontorin rode back-to-back defeats 0-2 into his clash with Schnell last May.

Katlyn Chookagian

Katlyn Chookagian has already beaten her upcoming opponent Jennifer Maia. In their first encounter back in November 2019, she defeated the Brazilian via unanimous decision. The 'Blonde Fighter' has won three of her five fights in the octagon since then, with her latest win coming over Viviane Araujo at UFC 262.

Jennifer Maia

Since her last fight against Chookagian in 2019, Jennifer Maia has won two of of last three bouts. Her most recent win came over Jessica Eye at UFC 264 via unanimous decision.

Dakota Bush

Dakota Bush was scheduled to take on Zhu Rong last September, but he was forced out of the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Prior to that, Bush suffered a decision loss to Austin Hubbard in April.

Viacheslav Borshchev

Viacheslav Borshchev is set to make his promotional debut in his upcoming bout against Dakota Bush. Borshchev, who holds a 5-1 record in MMA, is coming off an impressive KO win over Chris Duncan on an episode of Dana White's Contender Series. Borshchev is looking to become the next Russian fighter in the organization to make a run for a title.

Bill Algeo

Bill Algeo currently holds a 1-2 record on MMA's biggest stage. With that in mind, his appearance this weekend is crucial for his octagon career. It is likely he could be sent packing if he fails to dispatch Joanderson Brito on Saturday night..

Joanderson Brito

Joanderson Brito is one of the biggest Brazilian prospects in the UFC. The 26-year-old will ride a 10-fight winning streak into his promotional debut this weekend.

