UFC Fight Tonight: What channel can you watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Rodriguez on television?

The May 8, 2021 card of the promotion will see UFC Vegas 26 featuring a women's flyweight bout as the headliner and a men's welterweight contest as the co-feature.

Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson will headline the main event of the night in a flyweight contest While they are both top-ten ranked strawweights, the bout will take place in the 125-lbs division as it was booked on short notice. Both fighters successfully made weight at Friday's weigh-ins.

The headliner was originally set to feature a returning TJ Dillashaw against Cory Sandhagen. However, the former had to pull out of the fight owing to deep cuts sustained during training.

This will be the fourth main event appearance for Michelle Waterson, who has previously headlined UFC cards against the likes of Paige VanZant, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Angela Hill. However, this will be the first time Marina Rodriguez has competed in the main event of a UFC card.

In the co-main event of the night, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone will go up against Alex Morono, who also stepped in to fight on short notice. Diego Sanchez was originally scheduled to face 'Cowboy' at UFC Vegas 26 but the UFC released him from the promotion following a controversy involving his head coach.

Where can you watch UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson?

The following are the broadcast details of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson for the USA, the UK, and India.

USA

The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 26 will stream exclusively on ESPN+. It will be followed by the main card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+.

UK

The official broadcaster of UFC Vegas 26 in the United Kingdom is BT Sport. UK viewers can watch the event live on BT Sport 1 with a monthly pass. The action will be simulcast on the BT Sport app and their website as well.

India

In India, the main card of UFC Vegas 26 will be aired live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Viewers will also be able to watch the event on the Sony LIV app and website.

