Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss UFC Vegas 83, Conor McGregor's unexpected face-off with Petr Yan, and more.

#3. Tim Elliott chokes UFC Vegas 83 opponent till he spits out blood

Tim Elliott put on a spectacular performance at UFC Vegas 83, securing a technical submission win via arm-triangle choke against Su Mudaerji.

Before the stoppage at the 4:02 mark of the first round, Elliott held on to the choke with a vice-like grip. Mudaerji refused to tap out and tolerated the hold to the point where blood spurted out of his mouth from pressure. That is when Herb Dean stepped in and waved the fight off.

Watch the video below:

Fans took to X to react to Elliott's victory, where some even compared him with prime Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones.

Read the comments here.

#2. Conor McGregor faces off with Petr Yan out of the blue

In an unexpected turn of events, Conor McGregor faced off with Petr Yan at Saturday night's boxing event.

Both fighters attended the IBA Champions' Night in Dubai. At one point during the event, Yan dressed in a white T-shirt and McGregor in a black shirt stared each other down in the middle of the ring. However, it was lighthearted and merely for fun, as evident by the hug they shared at the end.

While McGregor kept a serious expression during the staredown, Yan could barely contain his smile.

Watch the video below:

Fans were completely taken aback by the suddenness of the face-off, although McGregor had previously threatened to rip the Russian apart in sparring.

McGregor's touted opponent for his return – Michael Chandler – took to X to mock the staredown as well.

#1. Khalil Rountree Jr. commended for restraint against Anthony Smith

Khalil Rountree Jr. stopped himself from landing a final blow on a defenseless Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83.

In the opening minute of the third round, a huge right hand from Rountree Jr. sent 'Lionheart' staggering to the ground. 'The War Horse' lifted his arm for a follow-up but did not go through with the shot. Instead, he waited to see if the referee would step in and stop the fight, which is what happened.

Watch the clip below:

Fans praised Rountree Jr. for his actions, which may have saved Smith from any serious injuries.