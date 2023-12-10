"That was for his ex" - Fans react as Tim Elliott puts nasty chokehold till opponent Su Mudaerji spits blood 

UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliott secured a stunning victory against Su Mudaerji on just five days' notice at UFC Vegas 83.

The 36-year-old took the fight against Mudaerji as a replacement following a disappointing loss to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 294 in October. Despite having only two training sessions to prepare for the bantamweight clash, Elliott displayed his experience in the octagon, winning the fight with a technical submission via an arm-triangle choke at the 4:02 mark of the first round.

Elliott's impressive victory was not only a testament to his skill and experience but also a symbolic triumph over personal turmoil. In the weeks leading up to the UFC 294 fight, he opened up about his divorce and the challenges he faced with his ex-wife Gina Mazany, a former UFC fighter.

Elliot claimed in an Instagram post that Mazany had allegedly cheated on him with his training partner, Kevin Croom, on their wedding day.

The fighter's decision to publicly address his struggles garnered attention and support from fans. Several fans took to X to react to Tim Elliott's victory, with one writing:

"Tim Elliott has been through so much sh*t lately... Bro is definitely taking his demons out on his opponents."

Some fans brought up his ex-wife while reacting to the fight:

"So gnarly... That was for his ex."

"His ex-wife kicking rocks right now."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Elliott looked like prime Khabib LMAO."

Later in the post-fight interview, Elliott touched upon his willingness to fight again soon, while emphasizing that he might be approaching the twilight of his career:

“I’m never really satisfied in here. There are things I want to do that I’ve never got to do in my career, and I’m running out of time, and I want to show that now. The goal right now is to get back in here. I’m ready next weekend if they need me... I feel like my title run is kind of over now, and all I really have is excitement. But the UFC knows they can call me anytime, and I’ll show up, make weight and fight hard. And if I continue to do that, I’ll be here forever.”

