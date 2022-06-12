"That was beast!" - UFC fighters and media members react to Jack Della Maddalena's table-turning win over Ramazan Emeev 

Jack Della Maddalena earned a massive statement win over Ramazan Emeev on the main card of UFC 275 in Singapore.

Appearing in his second UFC outing, the Australian prospect scored yet another highlight reel-worth stoppage. Maddalena unloaded a vicious body shot that put Emeev down and followed up with a few more punches for good measure.

At that point, referee John Sharp had no choice but to intervene, stopping the fight at the 2:32 mark of the opening round.

UFC_Asia @UFC_Asia



Jack Della Maddalena drops Emeev with a vicious body shot to open the main card! That was a nasty finish!Jack Della Maddalena drops Emeev with a vicious body shot to open the main card! #UFC275 That was a nasty finish!😳🇦🇺 Jack Della Maddalena drops Emeev with a vicious body shot to open the main card! #UFC275 https://t.co/hDF6BOpDiE

However, the 25-year-old had to survive an early submission threat from the Dagestani. A takedown from Emeev transitioned into an anaconda choke that looked tight for a moment, but the Aussie kept scrambling until he eventually broke free from the chokehold.

The win improved Maddalena's professional record to 12-2. He is also riding an impressive 12-fight unbeaten streak after dropping his first two pro MMA fights in 2016.

Needless to say, Maddalena's performance wowed fans, media members and his fellow UFC fighters. Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to the UFC 275 welterweight showdown between Maddalena and Emeev.

UFC Fighters react to Jack Della Maddalena's win over Ramazan Emeev

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling heaped praise on the young upstart. The 'Funk Master' only had a few words to say about the fight, but it's undeniable that he's impressed with Jack Della Maddalena.

Former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo provided his assessment of the Aussie's handiwork. Meanwhile, featherweight contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera called it a "beautiful finish."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Della Maddalena fought the hands and then went for the kill! #ufc275 Della Maddalena fought the hands and then went for the kill! #ufc275

No.5-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad couldn't help but marvel at Maddalena's perfectly-placed body shot. 'Remember the Name' posted a couple of tweets to chime in with his instant reaction.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Emeev got hit to the body in warmups? Emeev got hit to the body in warmups?

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 A good body shot will shut down ur whole body A good body shot will shut down ur whole body

Featherweight Billy Quarantillo was bemused after seeing Ramazan Emeev go down. He added that he's joining the Maddalena bandwagon after the Australian's impressive showing.

Billy Quarantillo @BillyQMMA What happened to that dudes body What happened to that dudes body 😦

Billy Quarantillo @BillyQMMA Seeing what the hype is about with jack! Huge finish, after almost getting choked #UFC275 Seeing what the hype is about with jack! Huge finish, after almost getting choked #UFC275

Bantamweight standout Randy Costa said he was thrilled to see Maddalena back in the octagon. He also praised the 25-year-old for displaying his "smooth" boxing style.

Randy Costa @RandyCosta135 Puuuuumped to watch Della Meddalena fight again. His boxing is smooth af #ufc275 Puuuuumped to watch Della Meddalena fight again. His boxing is smooth af #ufc275

Meanwhile, light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill wasn't too impressed with the victory. 'Sweet Dreams' claimed that the rest of the UFC has only begun catching up to him.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH It’s funny hearing @dc_mma and @bisping talking about how people under utilize the jab and body shots!! The game is just catching up to shit I’ve mastered!!! #UFC275 It’s funny hearing @dc_mma and @bisping talking about how people under utilize the jab and body shots!! The game is just catching up to shit I’ve mastered!!!#UFC275

Legendary fight commentator Teddy Atlas as well as MMA journalists Aaron Bronsteter and Christopher Reive also weighed in with their thoughts. Here's what they had to say:

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal Maddalena reminiscent of Micky Ward's specialty left hook to the liver. #UFC275 Maddalena reminiscent of Micky Ward's specialty left hook to the liver. #UFC275

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter That is EXACTLY what you want to see from a touted prospect like Della Maddalena - got locked up in a deep sub, fought his way out, then puts the hurt on an extremely durably, seasoned opponent and gets a first round finish over someone who has never been finished in the UFC. That is EXACTLY what you want to see from a touted prospect like Della Maddalena - got locked up in a deep sub, fought his way out, then puts the hurt on an extremely durably, seasoned opponent and gets a first round finish over someone who has never been finished in the UFC.

Christopher Reive @ChrisReive Wild to think Jack Della Maddalena started his pro career 0-2. That man is a fighter #UFC275 Wild to think Jack Della Maddalena started his pro career 0-2. That man is a fighter #UFC275

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far