"That was beast!" - UFC fighters and media members react to Jack Della Maddalena's table-turning win over Ramazan Emeev 

Jack Della Maddalena earned a massive statement win over Ramazan Emeev on the main card of UFC 275 in Singapore.
Appearing in his second UFC outing, the Australian prospect scored yet another highlight reel-worth stoppage. Maddalena unloaded a vicious body shot that put Emeev down and followed up with a few more punches for good measure.
At that point, referee John Sharp had no choice but to intervene, stopping the fight at the 2:32 mark of the opening round.
However, the 25-year-old had to survive an early submission threat from the Dagestani. A takedown from Emeev transitioned into an anaconda choke that looked tight for a moment, but the Aussie kept scrambling until he eventually broke free from the chokehold.
The win improved Maddalena's professional record to 12-2. He is also riding an impressive 12-fight unbeaten streak after dropping his first two pro MMA fights in 2016.
Needless to say, Maddalena's performance wowed fans, media members and his fellow UFC fighters. Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to the UFC 275 welterweight showdown between Maddalena and Emeev.
UFC Fighters react to Jack Della Maddalena's win over Ramazan Emeev
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling heaped praise on the young upstart. The 'Funk Master' only had a few words to say about the fight, but it's undeniable that he's impressed with Jack Della Maddalena.
Former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo provided his assessment of the Aussie's handiwork. Meanwhile, featherweight contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera called it a "beautiful finish."
No.5-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad couldn't help but marvel at Maddalena's perfectly-placed body shot. 'Remember the Name' posted a couple of tweets to chime in with his instant reaction.
Featherweight Billy Quarantillo was bemused after seeing Ramazan Emeev go down. He added that he's joining the Maddalena bandwagon after the Australian's impressive showing.
Bantamweight standout Randy Costa said he was thrilled to see Maddalena back in the octagon. He also praised the 25-year-old for displaying his "smooth" boxing style.
Meanwhile, light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill wasn't too impressed with the victory. 'Sweet Dreams' claimed that the rest of the UFC has only begun catching up to him.
Legendary fight commentator Teddy Atlas as well as MMA journalists Aaron Bronsteter and Christopher Reive also weighed in with their thoughts. Here's what they had to say: