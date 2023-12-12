Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss recent accusations leveled against Islam Makhachev, Jake Paul's childhood struggles with estranged parents, and more.

#3. 'Rampage' Jackson feuds with Tai Tuivasa - "Belly dancer"

Quinton Jackson and Tai Tuivasa have found themselves entangled in an odd social media war after 'Rampage' recently claimed he could body slam 'Bam Bam' if he was enraged enough.

In response, Tuivasa cursed Jackson out:

"Rampage you old c*nt. Stop making people's necks go green selling those fake chains."

Jackson, not being one to back down, retorted - this time with a jab aimed at the UFC heavyweight's physique:

"Behave young buck behave, before i tell the UFC to ban belly dancers from fighting then you'll be over here selling chains with me"

Being the sport he is, Tuivasa took Jackson's comments on the chin, reacting with several laughing-face emojis.

Take a look at the interaction below:

Expand Tweet

This isn't Jackson's first rodeo when it comes to mocking fellow fighters' bodies. He memorably bullied Darrill Schoonover on TUF 10, referring to him as "Ti*ties" time and again.

#2. UFC lightweight accuses Islam Makhachev of repeated drug violations - "They are loaded like mules"

Benoit Saint Denis claims Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the rest of the Dagestani UFC fighters are well aware of how to cheat with PEDs.

Bringing up the champion's positive meldonium test from 2016, the UFC lightweight said to La Figaro:

"Regarding the Nurmagomedov family, for example, I no longer have any doubt: they are loaded like mules. They are intelligent in the way they do drugs, but they know how to do it very well. Makhachev was caught with meldonium, for example. This is a product that got the entire Russian Federation sanctioned and removed from the 2016 Olympics. The current UFC lightweight champion got caught in 2016!"

Saint-Denis is not the first UFC fighter to make such accusations. Multiple fighters in the last few years have alleged that the athletes from Dagestan abuse substances without getting caught.

Meldonium gained its notorious reputation around 2014-15, when multiple Russian athletes tested positive for it, including tennis icon Maria Sharapova. Makhachev was provisionally suspended by USADA but did not face any long-term sanctions as he was found to be "without fault or negligence".

#1. Jake Paul revisits traumatizing demand from father

Jake Paul revealed a disturbing interaction with his father that was one of the more traumatizing moments from his childhood.

Speaking on the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul with his therapist Suzi Landolphi present as a guest, the YouTuber-turned-boxer recalled how his father tried to make him stop his mother from remarrying.

"When she [mom] was getting remarried to my stepdad - my dad didn't want them to have a good wedding and wanted to sabotage the thing. He made me feel bad for even attending the wedding... [He said] 'You have to stand up and object and go against it.'... I was 7... maybe I was 8... [He said] 'I'm gonna be super disappointed if you don't do this.' To me, I kind of buried this moment, forgot about it, and moved on. So, this was like the worst day of my life..."

Watch Jake Paul's comments below from 13:00 onwards:

Paul previously accused his father of slapping and hitting him but said that he did not resent him for that.