UFC star levels drug allegations against undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the greatest lightweight in MMA history. The strength of his legacy is owed to his undefeated record, as 'The Eagle' went unbeaten across 29 fights, before retiring as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport.

A large portion of his success is often credited to his grappling skills. On top, Khabib Nurmagomedov is also well-known for being exceptionally strong, as is reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Both men were recently targeted by Bobby Green on the JAXXON PODCAST.

In a rant riddled with accusations, Green, who is a past opponent of Makhachev's, claimed that both him and Nurmagomedov are guilty of abusing performance-enhancing drugs, saying (at 1:38:15 minutes) the following:

"Khabib and Islam, they go to a mosque, you know? They train at some place where they can't be, you can't go to, USADA can't come in here. For months, they can do whatever they wanna do. Actually, Islam got caught for drugs, you know what I mean, when he first came. But he was like 'Oh, I didn't know. This is all the stuff that Russia was giving us as we were kids. We were training, and these were naturally part of the training, these were vitamins."

When asked by Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, who co-hosts the podcast, whether Islam Makhachev was handed a suspension, Bobby Green said the following:

"He got suspended. I don't know the full details of how long or whatnot, but yeah, when he first came over. And so he was like 'This is what they gave us at school. They said it was vitamins, you know? So this is what they do. In our country, we're a little bit different, where we wanna take everything from everybody. In their country, they wanna make you big, strong, tougher, harder. And so, it's a little murky."

Bobby Green failed a performance-enhancing drug test in the past, having tested positive for androstenolone, which landed him a six-month suspension.

NOTE: Sportskeeda is a news medium putting forth quotes of Bobby Green amidst other objective information. It is absolutely not providing any opinion of their own on the matter and understands the sensitivity of the topic at hand, while also respecting every member of our social community, regardless of their personal beliefs.

Has Khabib Nurmagomedov ever fought Bobby Green?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has faced countless different foes during his time in the UFC. However, he never crossed swords with Bobby Green, as the two men were on different career trajectories. Instead, 'King' fought Khabib Nurmagomedov's protégé, Islam Makhachev.

It was a one-sided loss that saw Makhachev TKO Green within three minutes of the first round. The win launched Makhachev into title contention, as he next faced then lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, dethroning him at UFC 280.