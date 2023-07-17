5 unexpected UFC fighters who had USADA issues

The last thing that a UFC fighter wants is to be flagged by USADA. In 2015, the promotion announced that it would integrate USADA into its anti-doping program and the change was almost immediate. Certain fighters who looked unstoppable in the pre-USADA era, suddenly looked beatable and deflated.

Throughout its time with the UFC, USADA has unveiled numerous PED-related scandals, with some of the sport's most high-profile athletes like Jon Jones and T.J. Dillashaw failing crucial drug tests. However, those revelations were less surprising than others.

Some fighters who failed USADA's drug tests were unexpected and even shocking. They had no history of PED-related wrongdoing and in some cases, were flagged incorrectly due to a tainted supplement. So, with that being said, here are five unexpected UFC fighters who USADA flagged.

#5. Fabricio Werdum, former UFC heavyweight

At one point in time, Fabricio Werdum was a classic case of an exceptional Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist without strong-enough takedowns to drag his opponents to the mat, nor good enough striking to do well standing. That all changed when he moved to Kings MMA.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc The UFC have been notified by USADA regarding a potential doping violation by former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

He underwent a transformation that ultimately won him the UFC heavyweight title. But there was no change in his physique. 'Vai Cavalo' looked like a typical heavyweight with a fair amount of fat and no noticeable muscle definition. Yet, it hardly mattered and is part of what makes his inclusion necessary.

He struggled to recapture his previous form after losing his heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic. And in 2018, he was flagged by USADA and found to have taken trenbolone, an anabolic steroid. It led to a two-year suspension, which was later reduced to 10 months due to his services as an informant.

#4. Bobby Green, UFC lightweight

There doesn't seem to be anything noteworthy about Bobby Green as a fighter to denote a potential USADA anti-doping violation. He has a standard and realistic physique for a professional fighter, nor is he an athlete of exceptional physical attributes. He isn't particularly strong, fast, powerful, or tireless.

Even then, he has gotten on USADA's bad side. In 2022, he was handed a six-month suspension for testing positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a steroid hormone precursor. In short, it triggers the production of testosterone and/or estrogen and other hormones, enabling it to mask steroid use.

While Green stressed that the resulting violation was due to his ignorance of a supplement's ingredients, it is somewhat ironic given his inflammatory accusation about reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev allegedly being given PEDs since his childhood.

#3. Sean O'Malley, UFC bantamweight

Sean O'Malley is currently scheduled to face Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 292. Their matchup will draw tremendous attention due to 'Sugar's' post-fight scuffle with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 288. However, what gets very little attention is O'Malley's past with USADA.

The bantamweight contender has twice had issues with PEDs. The first time he was notified of a potential doping violation, he had to withdraw from UFC 229. He was later found to have tested positive for ostarine, a SARM (similar but milder than steroids) that helps build muscle and retain strength while weight-cutting.

MMA Feed @MMAFeed1

_____

What are your initial thoughts on Sean O’Malley being out of his UFC 239 fight? Breaking: Sean O’Malley flagged by USADA again, out of UFC 239_____What are your initial thoughts on Sean O’Malley being out of his UFC 239 fight?

He was given a six-month suspension by the NASC. A year later, USADA flagged him for six months as well, for the same PED, no less. It was shocking that O'Malley's lanky build didn't denote PED use. He isn't muscled-enough or freakishly athletic to the point that he'd raise eyebrows.

While he claims the positive PED tests were due to a tainted supplement, it remains a minor stain on his record. Unfortunately, it's not the only time a tainted supplement caused a stir.

#2. Nate Diaz, former UFC lightweight/welterweight

'BMF' claimant Nate Diaz rose to MMA superstardom after engaging Conor McGregor in one of the most lucrative rivalries in MMA history. During that feud, the Stockton cult icon famously declared that everyone on the roster was a user of PEDs.

For much of his career, Diaz has been critical of opponents he has accused of steroid use. His pride in being a clean athlete was well-noted, which made the events leading up to his UFC 244 clash with Jorge Masvidal one of the most ironic twists in MMA anti-doping history.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



To say this is heartbreaking for fight fans is an understatement. Damn, Nate Diaz says he’s out of his #UFC 244 bout with Jorge Masvidal due to testing positive for ‘elevated levels’ for a substance which he believes to be from a tainted supplement.To say this is heartbreaking for fight fans is an understatement.

In 2019, Diaz was notified by USADA that he had tested positive for trace amounts of ligandrol, a SARM. Diaz subsequently made the information public and was defiant, swearing that he only consumes Whole Foods and natural supplements. Fortunately, he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The entire ordeal was declared to result from a tainted organic, vegan, plant-based multivitamin. He served no suspension and went on to face Masvidal as scheduled.

#1. Anderson Silva, former UFC middleweight

Throughout his legendary run in the promotion, Anderson Silva was a paragon of greatness and never disgraced it outside of the octagon. That, however, all changed after his jaw-dropping loss to Chris Weidman in their rematch. 'The Spider' snapped his leg and spent nearly two years away in recovery.

Upon his return, he faced Nick Diaz, initially beating him via unanimous decision. But, his win was soon overturned, for Silva was notified by the NASC that he had tested positive for not one, but two anabolic steroids: androstane and drostanolone. It forever tarnished his legacy, but would not be the last time.

In 2017, USADA notified him of his second anti-doping violation. Silva had failed tests for methyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid, and hydrochlorothiazide, a masking agent. He was handed a one-year suspension, and his legacy took a larger hit than anyone could have predicted.