5 fighters the UFC should book to face Francis Ngannou

The UFC heavyweight championship is the most prestigious titles in all of MMA. It's been nearly 9 months since the reigning champion at 265 lbs last defended his championship. Yet, there is no clear-cut contender for the title. Tom Aspinall would have likely earned a title fight had he defeated Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208.

Unfortunately, a freak injury 15 seconds into the bout has left Aspinall sidelined with no return date set. Similarly, had Tai Tuivasa been successful against Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night 209, he would have surely usurped any other rival as the number one contender for Francis Ngannou's heavyweight title as he'd have been on a 6-fight win streak with at least 5 knockouts.

Instead, the heavyweight division is engulfed in an odd and difficult situation. Fresh contenders are either nursing injuries or in need of bouncing back from one-sided losses that snapped otherwise exciting win streaks. Meanwhile, past opponents have yet to do enough to elevate themselves above the memory of their losses to 'The Predator'.

With that being said, this list looks at 5 fighters who the UFC should consider booking as Francis Ngannou's next opponent once the champion is fully healed.

#5. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic are both 1-1, with the former heavyweight champion having won their first outing in dominant fashion. 'The Predator' then finally dethroned the American years later in a lopsided knockout win to capture UFC gold.

While Ngannou reigns as the resident king in the 265 lbs weight class, the shadow of Miocic still looms large due to the absence of a trilogy bout to truly identify the better of the two men.

All Access MMA @AllAccessMMA247



I wanna get my title back, he took something that was mine, and it drives me nuts everyday.



- Stipe Miocic



#UFC How would a trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou go?I wanna get my title back, he took something that was mine, and it drives me nuts everyday.- Stipe Miocic How would a trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou go?I wanna get my title back, he took something that was mine, and it drives me nuts everyday.- Stipe Miocic#UFC https://t.co/oTt7283CZd

While Miocic has not stepped inside the octagon since his loss to the Cameroonian, he remains the last man to defeat him. A trilogy bout is the logical final chapter between 2 fighters who are 1-1.

As the most successful heavyweight champion in UFC history with 4 title defenses, Miocic deserves an immediate rematch with Ngannou more than anyone else, least of all due to the scarcity of worthy contenders.

#4. Curtis Blaydes

As has been highlighted in the previous entry, the UFC heavyweight division has very few worthy challengers to Francis Ngannou's throne.

The Cameroonian has defeated 3 of the current heavyweight top 5. While he's yet to face the other 2, Tai Tuivasa recently failed to defeat Ciryl Gane to earn himself a title fight, and Sergei Pavlovich remains untested against fighters of 'The Predator's caliber.

Former foe Curtis Blaydes is ranked as the No.3 heavyweight in the division.

Herb Dean Fanpage 🥃🚬 @JusMissesNoHits Curtis Blaydes should get the heavyweight title shot Curtis Blaydes should get the heavyweight title shot https://t.co/WftaaDwwba

He has not faced Ngannou in 4 years and is currently helming a 3-fight win streak. While his latest win over Tom Aspinall was due to a freak injury, Blaydes could not be blamed for its unfortunate ending. With recent improvements in his overall game, and Ciryl Gane's refusal to face him in a matchup after claiming victory over Tai Tuivasa, 'Razor' ranks as a past opponent that the promotion should consider reintroducing into the title mix.

He's ranked high enough and is on a win streak in a division that is notoriously thin. Lastly, a trilogy bout could be sold as Blaydes' very last chance at capturing UFC gold as a compelling narrative for a potential matchup.

#3. Ciryl Gane

Once defeated, Ciryl Gane was one of the 3 top 5 heavyweights whom Francis Ngannou bested.

However, as the heavyweight division is one of the shallowest in the promotion, it is not unthinkable for the former UFC interim heavyweight champion to earn himself a title fight with his former training partner after a single win. Colby Covington famously earned a 2nd title fight against Kamaru Usman with a single win over Tyron Woodley.

While Woodley is a former champion, he was also on a 2-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa, who was previously ranked as the No.3 heavyweight and was riding a 5-fight win streak, having knocked out all of his foes. Furthermore, like Covington, Gane is the only fighter to have troubled the new-and-improved version of Ngannou who thoroughly dominated Stipe Miocic.

Given their history and the animosity still felt for Ngannou by Gane's head coach, Fernand Lopez, there is a built-in narrative for a rematch. Additionally, another interim title fight is possible due to how much time Francis Ngannou might spend nursing his knee injury.

#2. Sergei Pavlovich

The only UFC heavyweight in the top 5 who has not lost to Francis Ngannou or recently fallen to one of the Cameroonian's former foes, Sergei Pavlovich is an impressive fighter with a high finishing rate.

With a record of 16-1, including 13 knockouts in the 1st round, the Russian is a powerful opponent who even exceeds Ngannou's physical dimensions. Pavlovich matches the reigning champion's height but outdoes his 83-inch reach advantage with a wingspan of 84 inches.

theScore @theScore Sergei Pavlovich takes down Derrick Lewis with 1st-round TKO at UFC 277. thesco.re/3Bsa9ik Sergei Pavlovich takes down Derrick Lewis with 1st-round TKO at UFC 277. thesco.re/3Bsa9ik https://t.co/wp8RhoIrMc

Currently on a 4-fight win streak, Sergei Pavlovich most recently defeated Derrick Lewis, who holds a win over Ngannou himself. Given his position as a top 5 heavyweight who has not yet faced Ngannou, the UFC can market the Russian as a fresh challenger by not only highlighting his win streak, but that it includes a win over the man who last defeated Ngannou.

The matchup could be billed as a knockout artist versus knockout artist bout to capture the imagination of fight fans around the world.

#1. Jon Jones

Jon Jones is no longer a UFC light heavyweight. The former world champion at 205 lbs has spent the last 2 years growing into his heavyweight frame while sharpening his legendary skill-set in pursuit of two-divisional glory.

In 28 fights, Jones has yet to taste defeat outside of a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in a bout he was completely dominating. After relinquishing his UFC light heavyweight title, Jones expressed interest in a matchup with Ngannou.

Unfortunately, a dispute with the UFC involving fight purses ensued and 'Bones' embarked on a self-imposed sabbatical from mixed martial arts in protest. During his absence, Jones continued training and has bulked up en route to his future heavyweight debut, which the UFC has not yet booked.

Due to Jones' history of seeking a matchup with Ngannou as well as it being the culmination of the years Jones spent courting the possibility of fighting at heavyweight, he should be booked as the Cameroonian's next foe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham