UFC icon begs for Dana White's help, Sean O'Malley talks Merab Dvalishvili trilogy fight, Petr Yan talks Dustin Poirier retiring: MMA News Roundup

B.J. Penn recently called on Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta, and others to help him out of his predicament. Elsewhere, Sean O'Malley opened up about a potential Merab Dvalishvili trilogy fight while Petr Yan addressed Dustin Poirier's retirement.Catch up on all the latest news in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA News RoundupB.J. Penn urges Dana White and other former UFC sponsors to help him amid legal troublesB.J. Penn recently called on Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta, and other former UFC sponsors to help him out after being allegedly kicked out of his childhood home in Hilo, Hawaii.Penn has been embroiled in serious legal issues after being accused of domestic abuse by his family members. He allegedly also violated a restraining order filed by his mother after he accused her and other family members of being impersonators trying to steal all his belongings.In a recent video uploaded to his socials, Penn urged the UFC CEO to help him out and said:&quot;This message is for Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta. I need your guys' help. I've been pushed out. This is the house I grew up in. I've lived here my whole life... I'm kicked out of the house. An army moved into all of these houses. I need your guys' help. They got me staying over here in this studio. If I go anywhere near the house up there, I try to get my dogs, get whatever I can, I'll be arrested. They got me over here staying in this studio. Just think about it. No one's here to help me.&quot; He continued:&quot;They want me to do my laundry at the laundromat, and I'm the world champion. I'm the one who went out there and took the punches, took the blows, and here we are getting pushed out of everything, about to have everything stolen from us. All the money I made from the UFC, UFC Gyms, all my sponsors, all invested back into my family, into everything. Every dollar I made was invested back in. I'm about to get it all taken from me, and I need your guys' help. Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta, Pat Tenore, come down this time and help this time, please.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSean O'Malley remains &quot;delusional&quot; about beating Merab Dvalishvili in potential trilogy fightSean O'Malley recently opened up about a potential trilogy fight against Merab Dvalishvili and claimed he's still confident about his chances against the reigning UFC bantamweight champion.In a YouTube video, O'Malley shares his thoughts on Dvalishvili's upcoming fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 and added:“I think Cory’s going to be surprised how strong that little Georgian feels. But also, I could be completely wrong. Cory could go out there and hit some beautiful scrambles and completely make Merab look silly. I truly believed I was going to go out there and make Merab look stupid. I am still so delusional that I still believe I can do that. Max Holloway beat Dustin in his third fight. Lost the first two. So never say never.”Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:00):Petr Yan gets honest about Dustin Poirier's retirement after UFC 318Petr Yan recently shared his thoughts on Dustin Poirier's retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318 last weekend. The Russian lauded the Louisiana native's storied career while acknowledging Holloway's drive to win.Poirier was outpointed by Holloway over five exciting rounds in their BMF title clash last weekend. In the aftermath, 'The Diamond' left his gloves in the octagon and confirmed his retirement. Reacting to Poirier's last outing in an interview with MMA Fighting, Yan said:“I think it was a great and exciting fight. And speaking about Dustin, I think he had a great, amazing career. He had a lot of big fights, a lot of exciting fights. He’s been in a lot of wars, and of course, he wanted probably to go out on a win. But it’s just a sport, you know? His opponent, Max Holloway, is also an amazing athlete also deserves to win.”