UFC Jacksonville walkout songs: Which fighters walked out to Eminem and Dolly Parton?

UFC Jacksonville, also titled as UFC on ABC 5, has concluded.

Apart from all the action in the ring, fans are always intrigued by fighters walkouts, particularly their walkout song.

Featherweight contender Jack Jenkins chose Eminem's final rap battle in a scene from the film "8 Mile." Jenkins faced Jamall Emmers, who walked out to 'Kant Nobody' by Lil Wayne featuring DMX, and emerged victorious via a controversial split decision.

While many fans disagreed with the decision, it marked the ninth consecutive victory for "Phar" and his second since joining the UFC.

Middleweight contender Cody Brundage walked out to '9 to 5' by country music singer Dolly Parton. Brundage faced Sedriques Dumas, who walked out to 'Orange Village' by Larry June, The Alchemist, and Slum Village, to open the card. He lost the bout via unanimous decision, suffering his third consecutive loss.

As for the main event of the card, Ilia Topuria walked out to 'Love Tonight' by electronic music duo Shouse. Josh Emmett walked out to 'Sky's the Limit' by reggae rock band Rebelution.

"El Matador" was able to dominate the bout, winning by unanimous decision and receiving a rare 50-42 scorecard, thanks to a 10-7 round in the fourth.

Check out the scorecard from UFC Jacksonville's main event bout below:

Ilia Topuria shares Alexander Volkanovski prediction following UFC Jacksonville

Ilia Topuria's dominance of Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville will likely place him in the top five of the featherweight division when the rankings are updated later this week.

More importantly, "El Matador" appears to be next in line to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. This depends, however, on "The Great" getting past Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

Speaking to the media at his UFC Jacksonville post-fight press conference, Topuria stated:

"I showed it tonight that no one can match my level of skill inside the cage. I think everyone agrees with me. I know that I can finish anyone in this division. So, Josh was tough tonight, but I beat him pretty easy and it's not going to be different with Alex.

"The rest of this is going to be the same. I'm going to knock him out in the first round, second round. If not, I'm gonna dominate him for five rounds. No problem."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Alexander Volkanovski below (starting at the 3:39 mark):

Topuria added that he will wait for a title opportunity unless he is offered a main event against Max Holloway in Spain. "Blessed" is currently set to face "The Korean Zombie" at UFC on ESPN 50 in Singapore later this summer.

