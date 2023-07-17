Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss the future of the light heavyweight belt, Israel Adesanya's viral encounter with Jon Jones, and more.

#3. UFC goes back on Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz title fight leak

A supposedly wrong Facebook post by the UFC's official account kickstarted a rumor that the UFC 291 fight between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz was a light heavyweight title fight.

The promotion had put up an advertisement for bar owners/managers to collaborate to screen the pay-per-view event. In the post, Pereira vs. Blachowicz was listed under 'title fights'. Although the post was quickly deleted, screenshots spread like wildfire on MMA Twitter.

However, they soon took the necessary steps to confirm that was not the case. Veteran MMA journalist Mike Bohn tweeted shortly afterwards that UFC officials have stated it was a typo and the fight remains a three-round, non-championship bout.

Fans were certainly disappointed after getting their hopes high. It would have made sense for the promotion to put the light heavyweight belt on the line after Jamahal Hill's announcement that he would vacate it due to an Achilles injury.

#2. Eddie Hearn says Daniella Hemsley and the likes are

Adult star-turned-boxer Daniella Hemsley made the headlines on Saturday by going topless on live TV during the Kingpyn High Stakes boxing event. After beating fellow OnlyF*ns star Aleksandra Daniel, Hemsley celebrated the win by pulling up her shirt and flashing the crowd.

Her actions drew severe backlash from the combat sports community. The latest among many to condemn her actions was veteran boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Hearn insinuated that the celebrities like Hemsley were undoing all the hard work done to popularize and bring respect to women's boxing.

"I hate it. We've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work... One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing. And that needs to be pushed, all that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyn, it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is."

Catch Hearn's comments below:

The incident has been harshly criticized by fans as well, who took issue with 18+ content being included without any warning. However, Hemsley claimed that she had prior approval from Kingpyn to bare her chest during the broadcast.

#1. Israel Adesanya claims meeting with Jon Jones was a "divine intervention"

Israel Adesanya recently broke the internet with an unexpected encounter with Jon Jones at a Las Vegas hotel. The two shared a very bitter rivalry for the last few years, starting from before 'The Last Stylebender' went up to challenge for Jones' previous belt against Jan Blachowicz.

They exchanged many barbs on social media, to the point where fans expected a UFC fight to be booked between the two. However, they seem to have buried their hatchet in the recent interaction.

Addressing the fan notion that their meeting was planned and scripted, Adesanya opened up on his YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER.

"But it definitely wasn't a fake encounter. I think it was divine intervention. I honestly do because I feel like there are so many timelines that could have ended up just differently."

Adesanya went on to describe how he almost did not end up at the bar where he came across Jones. Once they came face to face, there was no awkwardness, and only wholesome conversation prevailed - a situation that Adesanya preferred to call a "n**ga moment."

The UFC middleweight champion said that their beef is now squashed, mirroring Jones' sentiments shared on Instagram a week ago. As for training with 'Bones' in the future, Adesanya said there is a possibility, and it is 'in the works'.

Watch the full video below [Comments on Jon Jones are from the 10:40 mark]: