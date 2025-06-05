UFC legend addresses B.J. Penn's recent issues, Sean O'Malley talks 'Dana White privilege', Ryan Garcia speaks on mental health: MMA News Roundup

The latest edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup focuses mainly on the UFC, with one of the promotion's icons giving their take on the recent controversy surrounding B.J. Penn. Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley has shared his thoughts on the favoritism many accuse of him benefiting from in the UFC.

Elsewhere, in the boxing world, Ryan Garcia touched on his ongoing mental health struggles.

#1 A UFC Hall of Famer comments on B.J. Penn's latest troubles

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, who was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, took the time to share his thoughts on the controversy that fellow legend B.J. Penn is currently embroiled in. While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:

"B.J. is awesome, but what are you doing outside of fighting and outside of your training camps? Who are you? Like, how are you taking care of yourself? And I think those things are very important in life and in health."

Check out Robbie Lawler's thoughts on B.J. Penn (53:54):

For context, Penn has exhibited questionable behavior throughout the years. Now, though, he is facing charges of physical abuse. His arrest was preceded by an alarming social media tirade in which Penn accused his mother, and other family members, of being replaced by imposters or doppelgängers.

After Penn posted bail, he failed to make a mandatory court appearance and a subsequent arrest order was issued. Penn, though, remains a fugitive of the law.

#2 Sean O'Malley embraces 'Dana White privilege' criticism

Ahead of UFC 316, Sean O'Malley used his media day sitdown to address the favoritism he is said to enjoy, especially as he gears up for what many consider an undeserved bantamweight title shot. According to O'Malley, it can't be helped.

During the pre-fight media day, he told reporters:

"They see potential in people, and if you give the UFC [the] opportunity to... if you can go get some sweet knockouts, they're gonna post them. It's gonna be all over. If you do some sweet sh*t, they're gonna post it. They can't make that sh*t up. That's sh*t I did. I've earned where I'm at and I'm super grateful for the UFC."

Check out Sean O'Malley's thoughts on promotional favoritism (14:07):

Now, it is up to O'Malley to make good on the chance he's been given by avenging his loss to Merab Dvalishvili and recapturing the 135-pound belt.

#3 Ryan Garcia opens up about his mental health issues

Ryan Garcia is no stranger to behavioral issues. However, the controversial boxer recently took to X/Twitter with a lengthy statement, shedding light on his mental health struggles. He wrote:

"I know a lot of men out there struggle to speak up. It's hard. Facing what you're going through mentally isn't easy. We're taught to just push through, to grind, to bury the pain and keep moving like nothing's wrong. I've done that. I've been there."

It is worth noting that Garcia is coming off just his second-ever loss after being on the receiving end of a Rolando Romero upset in May 2025.

