UFC legend defends Dricus du Plessis, Belal Muhammad confirms stance on Islam Makhachev fight, Tai Tuivasa shares return update: MMA News Roundup

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup, the UFC has once again enthroned itself as the centerpiece of the sport's new cycle. The promotion's reigning middleweight champion found himself an ally in a legend.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad shared his feelings about facing Islam Makhachev, and Tai Tuivasa touched on returning to the cage.

A UFC Hall of Famer defends Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis has been blamed for UFC 317's lack of a headline, as he reportedly withdrew from a middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev due to injury. Now, with talk of an interim title fight between 'Borz' and Caio Borralho afloat, the great Daniel Cormier spoke up in 'DDP's' defense.

"There's no reason for an interim championship fight. I'm just going to put it out there. If there's an interim title fight, being that Dricus just fought very recently, it would be, in my opinion, one of the most unjust interim titles made in recent UFC history."

Check out Daniel Cormier's thoughts on an interim middleweight title fight (5:17):

Cormier makes a fair point. The South African successfully defended his belt at UFC 312 on Feb. 9. An interim title fight would feel criminal.

Belal Muhammad refuses to fight Islam Makhachev

This isn't the first time that Belal Muhammad has claimed he will never fight Islam Makhachev. However, it may be the final time, as he asserted his loyalty to MMA's Dagestani contingent in a recent Submission Radio interview.

"I wouldn't fight him. Like I said, their team, they've done so much for me, they helped me so much that it wouldn't be worth it to fight those guys. There's just way too much respect and loyalty on my end."

Check otu Belal Muhammad's thoughts on facing Islam Makhachev (9:17):

Makhachev has repeatedly described a welterweight title fight as a dream opportunity for him, but until someone dethrones Muhammad or the latter moves up to middleweight, he will be forced to settle with his 155-pound belt.

Tai Tuivasa shares his plans for an octagon return

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, UFC heavyweight action fighter Tai Tuivasa spoke about his plans to return to the octagon. According to him, 2026 is his target.

"I'm going to go back into the cage. I'm going to aim for the start of next year. I need to, look at me, I need to get back in the gym."

Check out Tai Tuivasa (10:11):

Tuivasa is currently on a five-fight skid and will be eager to change his luck. 2025, though, will have to do without him.

