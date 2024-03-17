UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura: Full video highlights

The main event of UFC Vegas 88 featured a thrilling heavyweight showdown between Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura. The event was held on March 16 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Prior to the clash, 'Bam Bam' was on a three-fight losing streak and all of them had been finishes. His last fight took place in September 2023 when he took on Alexander Volkov at UFC 293. Tuivasa came up short that night and suffered a second-round submission loss in the fight.

Tybura, on the other hand, was last seen in action in July 2023 when he faced off against current UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall. 'Tybur' ended up on the losing side with a first-round knockout from Aspinall.

Check out Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura making their way to the arena below:

The fight started on an exciting note as both heavyweights started trading leather just seconds into the opening round.

Tybura proceeded to score a takedown and landed heavy blows on Tuivasa.

Expand Tweet

The UFC Vegas 88 main event ended shortly after as the Polish fighter put Tuivasa to sleep with a rear-naked choke.

Expand Tweet