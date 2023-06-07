UFC heavyweight legend Randy Couture took on the role of a divorce attorney in a spoof commercial during the 2010 MMA Award show.

Check out the advertisement below:

The comical advertisement has caught the attention of fans once again as the footage recently resurfaced on various social media platforms.

Instagram user @xxlvnxx remarked:

"Reasons why coutoure is top 10 best fighters of ufc history."

Another user, @tony_mendoza506, took a jab at UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones:

"Jon Jones wife needs to call him."

@wilapuma_tormentor stated:

"Is he a real lawyer now??? I'm gonna definitely say this lines when I'm a lawyer and MMA fighter hahaha."

@charlesantoine.cote.946 has a name for Randy Couture's venture:

"Better call Randy."

Another user @melissarevell138 stated:

"Saul Goodman taught him everything."

Randy Couture addresses the likelihood of a Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones fight

Randy Couture recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of a clash between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, despite their contractual commitments to different promotions. Couture expressed the belief that if both fighters are genuinely committed to facing each other, they should be prepared to take risks with their contracts and reputations in order to fulfill the fans' desires.

Ngannou's recent signing with the PFL for multiple fights has added complexity to the potential Ngannou vs. Jones matchup. However, 'The Natural' remains optimistic, suggesting that if the two heavyweight contenders persist in fueling the anticipation and generating excitement around the fight, there may still be a pathway for it to materialize.

During an interview on MMA on SiriusXM, the former heavyweight champion expanded on the potential scenarios and strategies that could enable the Ngannou vs. Jones bout to come to fruition:

"Continuing to shine a light on the disparaging differences in our sport and other professional sports in our society is how that’s going to happen... They need to keep going, and they need to be willing to step up and put their contracts and their butts on the line when it comes to making that change."

Check out Couture's comments below:

