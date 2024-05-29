UFC legend responds to Ronda Rousey, Dustin Poirier to debut new shorts, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch confirmed: MMA News Roundup

A UFC legend responds to Ronda Rousey, Dustin Poirier set to debut new floral-themed shorts, and the Oleskandr Usyk vs. Tyson fury rematch is booked.

#3. UFC legend responds to Ronda Rousey's recent statements

Recently retired UFC star Matt Brown has provided his thoughts on the latest drama involving Ronda Rousey and MMA fans and media.

'Rowdy', who once reigned supreme in the women's bantamweight division, has had a tumultuous relationship with the MMA community since departing the octagon. Following back-to-back losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey walked away from the sport entirely and has blamed a vilification by fans and the media when explaining why she hasn't returned to attend events.

Rousey recently backed her claims during an appearance on the High Performance podcast earlier this week, which Matt Brown has since responded to.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Brown said:

"You don't wanna go around living that way, like blaming other people for the way your life is. The way that you're portrayed. And I don't doubt for a second that she [Rousey] could reconcile everything. Like, she could walk in and just show a little bit of humilty"

Catch Matt Brown's comments here:

#2. Dustin Poirier to debut new floral-themed shorts at UFC 302

Dustin Poirer recently confirmed that he is set to wear a new pair of custom-designed floral-themed shorts in his title bout against Islam Makhachev.

'The Diamond' will face Makhachev in the main event of the upcoming UFC 302 pay-per-view on June 1. The bout marks a third attempt for Poirier to capture the undisputed title, a feat he has yet to accomplish during his professional career.

As the event approaches, Poirier took to Instagram to share a picture of the new shorts he will wear. The Louisana native is a big fan of floral-themed clothing and is often spotted wearing it whilst outside the octagon.

The 35-year-old captioned the post:

"Got them custom boys!!"

Check out the shorts and the post here:

#1. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch officially booked

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury now have an official date for their rematch. The two heavyweight stars will once again lock horns on December 21 in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk and Fury first faced off on May 18 in order to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champ since Lennox Lewis in 1999. The pair went to war in an all-out classic that saw Usyk clinch the victory via split decision.

Fury, who has now suffered the first loss of his professional career, wasted no time in activating the automatic rematch clause that was in both fighters' contracts. Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, took to X to confirm the news.

He wrote:

"The rematch between the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and the champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21st of December 2023 during Riyadh Season. The world will watch another historical fight again. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it."

Check out the tweet here:

