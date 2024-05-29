"These are absolutely SI*K" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier's new custom floral-themed shorts for UFC 302 title fight

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier seems to be all set to don new floral-themed fight shorts for his highly-anticipated matchup against undisputed UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The combat sports community soon chimed in with their opinions regarding the same.

In the headlining match of UFC 302 on June 1, 2024, Poirier will fight reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the latter's title. 'The Diamond' recently put forth a tweet, wherein he suggested that he could wear floral shorts in his fight against Makhachev.

Moreover, the UFC's official outfitting partner, Venum, has listed Dustin Poirier's new custom floral shorts on its UK website. Poirier himself took to Instagram to indicate that he's going to sport the floral shorts for his upcoming fight.

The Louisiana-born combatant, who spends a considerable part of his training camps in Florida, is known for his love of floral-themed clothing. On that note, Poirier posted a few photos with the floral fight shorts and wrote:

"Got them custom boys!!"

Fight fans weighed in on it, with many praising Dustin Poirier and calling for more custom shorts. One fan alluded that the UFC recently allowed multiple fighters such as Alex Pereira and Max Holloway to wear custom shorts for their high-profile fights at the landmark UFC 300 (April 2024) event. The fan indicated that the UFC ought to continue the newfound tradition of permitting custom shorts for big fights.

Some netizens emphasized that the floral shorts were amazing, while others highlighted that the shorts would look great with Poirier as the new UFC lightweight champion. One fan called for a special inseam that'll ensure he doesn't have to constantly adjust his shorts, thereby making an allusion to Poirier's tendency of pausing to pull his shorts up mid-fight.

Alternatively, multiple X users insinuated that they could've come up with a better design for the shorts. A fan went as far as jibing at Dustin Poirier over it by tweeting:

"Poirier corny af"

Meanwhile, one X user expressed their elation over the custom shorts and wrote:

"These are absolutely SI*K. Love them. Hope we see Dustin walk out in these on Saturday. LFG"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

When Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway engaged in banter over potential floral UFC shorts

Back in 2022, UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell received the UFC's permission to wear camo fight shorts to the octagon. Hawaiian MMA stalwart and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway addressed it and asserted that he too would like custom UFC shorts, floral ones to be specific.

Dustin Poirier, who's faced and defeated Holloway twice, tweeted and implied that he too was eyeing floral fight shorts. Over the past several years, Poirier has extensively worn floral shirts and floral-themed apparel. He jested by bantering that Holloway was taking everything he'd worked for. 'Blessed' responded by suggesting an alternative design.

Holloway tweeted an image of possible Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce-themed shorts. 'The Diamond' replied by acknowledging it and underscoring that he was willing to send the Hawaiian fighter a few packages of his hot sauce brand.

Check out the screenshots of their tweets below:

Screenshots of tweets