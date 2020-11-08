UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz agrees to give Glover Teixeira title shot ahead of Israel Adesanya under one condition

Current UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was left impressed by Glover Texeira’s impressive third-round submission win over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13.

Jan Blachowicz took to Twitter to congratulate Glover for his win and even agreed to grant him his wish for a title shot - on one condition.

Great fight and incredible run by @gloverteixeira. You totally deserve to fight for the title and get taste of the #LegendaryPolishPower.



If Adesanya can't wait till March, let's go 👊 #UFCVegas13 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 8, 2020

Blachowicz stated that Glover deserved a title shot and he is ready to fight the Brazilian in case his challenger, current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, can't wait until March for a chance to become a two-division champion.

The Pole is expecting the birth of his child in December and has made it clear he will not defend his belt before March.

With his win, Glover is now on a five fight win streak His streak includes four finishes - including two of former title challengers who pushed Jon Jones to a decision.

Jan Blachowicz won the light heavyweight title in September earlier this year

At the starting of the year, reigning champion Jon Jones relinquished his LHW championship in order to potentially move up to the UFC heavyweight division.

Blachowicz then, on the back of a three-fight win streak, fought Dominick Reyes for the title. He would go on to win the fight via a second-round KO.

UFC President Dana White confirmed that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be the first title defence for Jan. However, Jan Blachowicz does not plan on fighting before the birth of his child and claimed he would only be available in March of 2021.

The champion has now made it clear that he would love to give Glover a taste of his ‘legendary Polish Power’ in case Adesanya is too impatient to bide his time until the first quarter of 2021.