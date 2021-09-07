UFC lightweight Dan Hooker posts tweet looking for a job; Jon Jones chimes in

Despite being one of the biggest stars in the UFC, business isn't exactly booming for lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

'The Hangman' recently took to Twitter to ask the general public if there were opportunities he could take to make some extra income. Jon Jones replied to Hooker with a snide remark in what appears to be another dig at the UFC's fighter compensation.

I heard being a mixed martial artist under the UFC organisation is a pretty cool stint — BONY Translator (@JonnyBonesTRA) September 6, 2021

It's unclear whether Dan Hooker is in dire need of money or if he's merely looking to make some extra income. What's clear, however, is that the Kiwi star has only fought twice in 14 months, which makes it likely that he hasn't had many opportunities to earn. Hooker lost in his last two outings against Dustin Poirier in June 2020 and Michael Chandler in January earlier this year.

'The Hangman' is scheduled to return to action against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 later this month. However, New Zealand's rigid restrictions against COVID-19 might present challenges for Dan Hooker leaving the country. The official word is that the fight is still on, although that could change if Hooker isn't able to make the trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones, meanwhile, has also been inactive in recent years. But since he's one of the highest-paid athletes in the UFC, he's more financially stable than his contemporaries. The former longtime light heavyweight champ has also been vocal against the hot-button issue of fighter pay in the UFC.

Dan Hooker is fighting for his late friend

Dan Hooker's training partner and friend Fau Vake passed away in May. The Auckland native recently revealed that Vake's passing has "fueled" his motivation for training and said he's dedicating his upcoming fight to honoring his late friend.

“It’s fueled my thirst to get out there and fight. I have always have that thirst, but it’s definitely added an incredible amount of fuel to the fire,” Hooker told Sporting News ahead of UFC 266.

