#3. Renato Moicano pulls out of Fight Night main event

The UFC Vegas 72 card suffers a major setback as headliner Renato Moicano pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. He was supposed to face Arman Tsarukyan in a five-round lightweight scrap on Saturday, April 29.

MMA Junkie was the first to report on the matter. The promotion is yet to announce a replacement for Moicano or if the matchup will be shifted to a different date. A middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk is scheduled to serve as the co-main event.

#2. Bruce Buffer punches harder than Sean Strickland?

In a hilarious turn of events, EA Sports UFC 4 game has given Sean Strickland a lower punching power than powerhouse announcer Bruce Buffer.

The middleweight was added to the game's roster with a four-star rating in the latest update that was released last week.

Fan account, Out Of Context MMA, pointed out on Twitter that Strickland has been given a punching power of 87, which is two points lower than that of Buffer.

Out Of Context MMA @oocmma EA Sports added Sean Strickland last week and gave him less punching power than Bruce Buffer EA Sports added Sean Strickland last week and gave him less punching power than Bruce Buffer 💀 https://t.co/U8IRUeVHgN

Fans took the opportunity to roast Strickland, reminding him of his lack of knockouts in recent times and the fate he suffered against Alex Pereira.

#1. Leon Edwards wants the big bucks for a UFC London appearance

Leon Edwards has no intention of fighting in London so soon after UFC 286.

There are rumors of the UFC returning to London on July 22nd with a main event featuring Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. 'Rocky' has been adamant about not giving 'Chaos' the next title shot, while Dana White has been just as adamant about booking the matchup.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Edwards was asked if he would feature on the card if it takes place in July. The Brit said that only a lucrative paycheck can convince him to make such a quick turnaround, given he fought Kamaru Usman as recently as March.

"No, unless it comes with some stupid money, the bag always talks. Unless the stupid money comes I don’t see it, I’d literally have to get back in training camp next week. I fought under a month ago. March to July I don’t think makes sense."

Instead, he pushed for a fight in Abu Dhabi in October. He feels it will be the perfect time for his return after getting adequate time to nurse his injuries and train for the comeback.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata BREAKING



Leon Edwards tells Sky Sports he won’t be headlining the UFC’s rumored London card on July 22 and that he’s targeting the October show in Abu Dhabi for his second title defense.



BREAKINGLeon Edwards tells Sky Sports he won’t be headlining the UFC’s rumored London card on July 22 and that he’s targeting the October show in Abu Dhabi for his second title defense. 🚨BREAKING🚨Leon Edwards tells Sky Sports he won’t be headlining the UFC’s rumored London card on July 22 and that he’s targeting the October show in Abu Dhabi for his second title defense. https://t.co/IYXnu0DUz0

