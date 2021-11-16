"That was cool to see" - Alexander Volkanovski gives his take on the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez fight

Alexander Volkanovski has reacted to the slugfest between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42. The UFC featherweight champion praised the two featherweight fighters and stated that the absolute barn-burner was "cool to see."

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Great' said:

"Great fight! It pushed some narratives and said some things, but it was a fun fight, very competitive. But yeah, it was good. Obviously, Max [Holloway] had to go in there and use his tools. I know he likes to say, I'm a boxer, kickboxer... Seeing some different tools, that was cool to see... so that was a fun fight, I actually enjoyed it."

The 'different tools' Volkanovski referred to were Max Holloway's wrestling skills which were on display during his fight with Yair Rodriguez. Holloway attempted three takedowns during the fight, a facet that the Hawaiian had not employed in his previous fights.

'El Pantera' undoubtedly possessed phenomenal fighting skills as well as the heart to take the fight to Holloway, who claims he's the best boxer in UFC. The back-and-forth, action-packed fight went the distance as 'Blessed' ultimately secured a unanimous decision victory over his Mexican counterpart.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he learned about Max Holloway during his fight against Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski revealed what he learned about Max Holloway from his highly competitive fight against Yair Rodriguez. Commending Holloway for his impeccable striking skills, the Australian said:

"At the end of the day, Max is a volume striker. He likes to come forward. So I felt, Yair would've tried to fight at a distance... A lot of people were talking about he needed to fight at kicking range. If he did that early, Max would've walked through him. [Yair] had to stand his ground... I had a few conversations about this...Max wouldn't give you that chance [to let you be comfortable at range]... You have to mix it up [against Max], so Yair did a great job."

