UFC News: Amanda Nunes challenges Boxing World Champion in MMA fight

17 Dec 2019

UFC Women's Double Champion Amanda Nunes defended her Bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245: Usman vs Covington recently. The success of her title defense was compounded by the fact that it was the fifth time that she has been successful in retaining her title.

Amanda Nunes responds to Claressa Shields' reported interest

She attracted a lot of attention in her title defense and quite a few people were watching closely. One such person was Boxing World Champion Claressa Shields. Shields was flown in by Dana White to watch the fight from the cage-side. Shields had expressed interest in facing Nunes in both a boxing match as well as an MMA fight.

Amanda Nunes, however, has apparently got no interest in facing Shields in a boxing fight.

At the UFC 245 post-fight conference, Nunes said that she was an MMA fighter and if the boxing Champion was interested in fighting her, she should be the one to make the move to MMA.

“I’m an MMA fighter. Why she wants to take me from my sport? If she wants to fight me, come to my world. It doesn’t make any sense. I respect her as a boxer, but I’m an MMA fighter. I don’t like to fight boxing. I like MMA. I like what I did today. If she handles that for five rounds, come see me.”

Nunes said that after Shields had seen her at UFC 245, she would no longer want to face her because she knew that Nunes would 'wrestle the (expletive)' out of her.

Shields had said that she would need six months to a year to prepare for an MMA fight with Nunes, but Nunes went on to say that it would take far longer for the boxing Champion to learn.

Currently, if Nunes is to be believed, the fight has no chance of happening. MMA being the unpredictable sport that it is, however, there remains a slight chance. Only time will tell if such a fight will take place.

