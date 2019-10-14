UFC News: Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson willing to make 205 lbs to fight Jon Jones

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 14 Oct 2019, 10:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson

It's no secret that Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson is in talks for a return around 2020 after a 3-year retirement. Due to the massive weight cut that he used to make, it seemed inevitable that Heavyweight would be his home and Francis Ngannou is being touted as a dream opponent for him.

Rumble has been vocal about wanting to fight Ngannou but said that it must be done under the right conditions. However, he's still not ruling out a move back down to his last home in 205-pounds.

"That's the guy I want"

When talking to Brendan Schaub on Below The Belt, Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson revealed that he plans to try to cut down to 235-lbs first. If that works out, he will try and make 205 pounds.

When Brendan Schaub responded with a resounding "What?!", Johnson claimed that he can fight for the title against Jon Jones if he does. They were supposed to fight before all the controversy happened with the latter's hit-and-run situation.

Johnson holds no judgment towards that situation which he says is in the past and also claimed that there is only respect between himself and Jones. That was the guy he desired to fight all along and when he pulled out he had to fight Daniel Cormier and said that he didn't have the same drive that he did before.

Regardless, it's a very interesting prospect. It's mindblowing to think that Rumble once competed at Welterweight and now has to cut an incredible amount to make Light Heavyweight. If he does, a title shot seems all but guaranteed as the well is running dry for Jon Jones in the 205-lb division - the one that he has reigned over for so long.

.@Anthony_Rumble is willing to make the cut to 205 lbs for @JonnyBones... pic.twitter.com/WQmKTwbTA4 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) October 13, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!