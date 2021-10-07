"How did NFL go? How did fighting go? How did comedy go?" - Ariel Helwani roasts Brendan Schaub in latest episode of The MMA Hour

It's reasonable to assume that Ariel Helwani and Brendan Schaub are nowhere near the point of burying the hatchet.

Schaub reignited the flames of the rivalry when he accused Helwani and the entire MMA media of being untalented. This comes after Schaub stumbled upon an opinion piece by Bloody Elbow, suggesting Joe Rogan should be replaced from his role as the lead UFC commentator for pay-per-views.

Helwani returned fire by defending his fellow journalists before blitzing Schaub with a scathing 20-minute rant. On the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani said:

"You sit there and you talk about how MMA media are a bunch of hacks. You sit there and you talk about how MMA media are a bunch of losers, who never walked into the fire – who are just weathermen, who have no talent. First of all, let me explain something to all the fighters, all the managers, all the promoters... these are the men and women who have devoted their lives in some way, shape, or form covering you."

The MMA reporter then threw criticism back at Schaub by insinuating that the former UFC heavyweight did not find success in every career path he pursued. Ariel Helwani added:

"Now let's talk about you. College football, how did that go? How did NFL go? How did fighting go? How did comedy go? How did podcasting go? How did TV go? Did you achieve your goals? Did you realize your dreams? Did you make it to the top?... How did those gigs go? And how are they going now? Don't talk about other people's jobs."

Watch Ariel Helwani rip Brendan Schaub to shreds below:

Ariel Helwani blasts Brendan Schaub's 'fake' apology

Brendan Schaub apparently tried to extend an olive branch to Ariel Helwani after the journalist accused the former fighter of spreading false rumors about his career. But Helwani didn't appear too pleased with Schaub's apology, calling him "fake, phony, two-faced."

The feud between the two MMA personalities began when Schaub talked about why Helwani was banned from covering UFC events on his podcast. However, Helwani claimed Schaub knew nothing about his situation and that everything he was saying about him was lies.

Helwani previously vowed to move on from his feud with Schaub, but it appears that's not happening any time soon.

