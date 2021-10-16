Watch: Aspen Ladd, Julian Marquez and other UFC Vegas 40 fighters have a go at the infamous cookie challenge from 'Squid Game'

UFC Europe took to its Twitter handle to share a clip of Aspen Ladd, Julian Marquez and other UFC Vegas 40 fighters taking their best shot at the infamous cookie challenge from 'Squid Game'.

Watch the fighters attempting the honeycomb challenge below:

Netflix series Squid Game has taken the world by storm. In the honeycomb challenge, the contestants are given a circle of boiled sugar, with a shape imprinted on it.

They are also provided with a needle, which they have to use to cut around the imprinted shape. Contestants have to cut the shape out without cracking it, and if they do happen to crack it in any way – they are instantly eliminated.

Every fighter except Aspen Ladd was able to successfully complete the challenge.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont takes place this weekend. The event will take place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature an intriguing main event showdown in the women's featherweight division.

The co-main event features a heavyweight bout between Carlos Felipe and Andrei Arlovski. The card also features a lightweight bout between Jim Miller and Erick Gonzalez.

This is not one of the biggest cards in the 2021 calendar, but the fighters will deliver some solid action to keep you entertained.

Aspen Ladd makes her debut in the featherweight division

Aspen Ladd will make her debut in the 145-pound division against Norma Dumont this weekend and the winner of the bout might face featherweight champion Amanda Nunes next.

The women's featherweight division barely exists. It is, by far, the shallowest weight class in the UFC and it doesn't take much to earn a title shot here.

Ladd has four wins in the UFC's bantamweight division and the only defeat she has suffered in her MMA career came against Germaine de Randamie.

The jiu-jitsu purple belt has clearly struggled to make the 135-pound weight limit. She was supposed to face Macy Chiasson two weeks ago but the bout got canceled as she missed weight.

Ladd has faced issues with weight cuts in the past as well. She hasn't fought a single fight since December 2019. However, the featherweight division seems perfect for Aspen Ladd to move ahead in her career.

