"This is gonna help" - Brendan Schaub thinks getting cut from the UFC is going to help Kevin Lee's career

Brendan Schaub has explained why Kevin Lee could end up benefitting from his recent release from the UFC.

It was announced late last month that Kevin Lee, a man tipped to be a future champion in the UFC, had been let go by the promotion. It came as a shock to the former interim lightweight title challenger and to many fans, with the popular opinion being that he would eventually be able to bounce back from his many recent blips.

At the age of 29, though, Lee will be heading out onto the open market with the intention of succeeding outside the UFC bubble.

Brendan Schaub is a man who knows a thing or two about that process and during a recent episode of his Below The Belt podcast, he spoke about what the future could hold for Kevin Lee.

“This is gonna help Kevin, because I think Kevin is the type of dude where you bet against him and he’s gonna use that as fuel and he’s gonna sign with some other promotion and do very well. He might’ve needed this wake up call to get his ass in gear. He’s talking about alcohol, adderall and the tax problems, maybe he needed to get cut by the UFC to hit rock bottom. Hopefully this is his rock bottom and he goes on to have a great career, in ONE Championship, Triller, bare-knuckle or wherever the f*** he ends up.”

Catch Schaub's comments during a recent episode of Below The Belt below:

For the time being, it's not yet known where Kevin Lee will end up, although Bellator's Scott Coker has noted that there may not be room for him on their roster right now.

Where did it go wrong for Kevin Lee?

Outside the cage, Kevin Lee has admitted that he's struggled with a string of issues, including testing positive for adderall and suffering from alcohol and tax problems.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kevin Lee has posted on Instagram that he was flagged by USADA for Adderall use, which he states was prescribed to him in order to manage his ADHD and anxiety. Kevin Lee has posted on Instagram that he was flagged by USADA for Adderall use, which he states was prescribed to him in order to manage his ADHD and anxiety. https://t.co/iFLFDM04zd

Inside the octagon itself, Lee went 2-5 across his last seven fights in the UFC, ending in a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez earlier this year.

Given how fired up he is, it doesn't seem like fans will have to wait too long before seeing Kevin Lee back in the mix somewhere.

