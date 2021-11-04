"It was like missing the birthday party" - Bruce Buffer reacts after not being able to attend UFC 267 due to COVID-19

Bruce Buffer has spoken about how it felt to miss out on UFC 267 as a result of him testing positive for COVID-19.

After more than two decades of being the main voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and their pay-per-view events, Bruce Buffer saw his streak broken at UFC 267. The popular announcer missed out on the Fight Island card due to a nasty bout with COVID-19 that ensured he would have to quarantine for 14 days.

When asked by Ariel Helwani about how he felt regarding the whole situation, Bruce Buffer was as honest as he’s ever been.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



First time he misses a PPV since UFC 8 on Feb. 16, 1996. Checked in with the legend @brucebuffer to see how he is feeling. He isn’t going to work UFC 267 because he got COVID.First time he misses a PPV since UFC 8 on Feb. 16, 1996. Checked in with the legend @brucebuffer to see how he is feeling. He isn’t going to work UFC 267 because he got COVID. First time he misses a PPV since UFC 8 on Feb. 16, 1996. https://t.co/rvjPepSlZK

“I don’t want to say it was painful, it’s just that I love being in the octagon. I work every night, I go out there to prove to everyone that I deserve this job. Every night is my first night when I step in there - it’s been that way for 25 years. So, it was like missing a birthday party. It was missing the New Year’s Eve party. Joe [Martinez] does a very fine job, I’m glad that he represents the UFC the way he does, [but] that’s my office, man. I wasn’t at work, and it wasn’t fun," Buffer said.

Buffer went on to say that he hates disappointing people, and that the people of Abu Dhabi really wanted him to be there too.

What’s next for Bruce Buffer?

While the 255-event streak may technically be over, that doesn’t mean Bruce Buffer is going to ride off into the sunset. Even after doing this for so long, he’s still ready to get back to work - and that’s exactly what he’s going to do this Saturday night.

Bruce Buffer will be there to call the action once again at UFC 268 when the promotion returns to Madison Square Garden for the first time in two years. Joe Martinez is a world class ring announcer but, for now, Bruce Buffer is still the top dog.

