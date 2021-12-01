Chael Sonnen names the 'one problem' he believes both Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington have

Chael Sonnen has revealed a problem that UFC welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington seem to have in common.

Sonnen reasoned that Chimaev has been calling out numerous fighters since signing with the UFC, however, 'Borz' has failed to secure an elite opponent owing to a lack of focus towards a specific goal.

The impeccable wrestler has gone after notable fighters from multiple weight classes including , Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

According to 'The Bad Guy', Colby Covington also suffers from a similar flaw.

Explaining the situation in brief, Sonnen said:

"One problem [Khamzat] Chimaev has, is he is so eager and he's so open to anybody that he spreads it around real fast. Like right now, for example, he's got his sights on Colby Covington which Colby set on Chimaev 3 days ago, on Submission Radio. Colby has the same problem if you will. Colby, it's hard to keep his interest, he will change it fast also...that could turn into something but right now it's not, that needs some massaging..."

Colby Covington recently spoke about Khamzat Chimaev in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Covington called 'Borz' "a joke" and stated that he doesn't deserve an elite opponent just yet and needs to prove himself more to get the fights he desires.

'Chaos' said:

“He’s a joke. He needs to beat someone worthy — someone in the top 5, someone in the top of the rankings, not just fight hand-picked people. What does he have, four UFC fights? The media loves to rush these kids and these hype jobs. This is fighting, man. People can get seriously hurt from rushing people like that.”

Khamzat Chimaev reacted to Colby Covington's comments and called out the former interim welterweight champion on Twitter

Colby Covington's comments didn't sit well with Khamzat Chimaev, who was quick to call 'Chaos' out for his derogatory statements.

Chimaev then took to Twitter to call out Covington for a fight. The Russian-born Swedish fighter called Colby Covington a 'b**ch' and exclaimed that Covington does not represent the United States.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️ you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️

He also taunted Covington for calling the cops after his altercation with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

