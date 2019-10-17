UFC News: Chris Weidman questions the validity of Anderson Silva and Jon Jones' records

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 17 Oct 2019, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 230 Weidman v Souza

In the world of professional MMA, if you ever test positive for PEDs, it might be assumed that fans will be looking at you with askance for the rest of your career. Even your record prior to the positive test will be called into question.

Top fighters like Anderson Silva and Jon Jones have both been guilty of testing positive for PED use in the past.

Chris Weidman recently called both of their legacies into question, talking about how they would have asterisks next to their name.

Chris Weidman on Anderson Silva and Jon Jones

Chris Weidman is now fighting in Light Heavyweight and he is looking forward to meeting Jon Jones in the Octagon. However, when it comes to Jones' status as the GOAT, Weidman raised some questions.

"As far as him being the GOAT, I think if you look at his record, who he's beaten and how he's done it? Then yeah, he's the GOAT. But then you put the drug tests and stuff out there."

Weidman went on to say that the moment failed drug tests come to light, the rest of the career of an individual is put into question. He then added that the same was the case with Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

"At the end of the day, he's failed multiple drug tests. I think anytime that you do that, it puts an asterisk next to your whole career. You have to say that. The same thing happened to Silva. He failed drug tests too, performance enhancers. It puts a question mark on the rest of your career."

At the moment, Chris Weidman is set to take part in his first fight in the Light Heavyweight division. He will be fighting in the main event of the night at UFC on ESPN 6 against Dominick Reyes.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!