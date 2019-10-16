UFC News: Chris Weidman reveals how he plans to "ruin" a potential Jon Jones-Israel Adesanya match-up

UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum

Chris Weidman is now a Light Heavyweight and will debut in the division against Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN 6. It will mark the continual Middleweight exodus to Light Heavyweight as Luke Rockhold did the same and Jacare Souza is all set to follow them, with Yoel Romero once even being in talks of joining the division.

With regard to Weidman, he believes that beating Reyes will set him up for a title shot against Jon Jones. When speaking to MMA Junkie, Weidman revealed how he plans to "ruin" a potential meeting between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones.

"I think he's trying to egg him on, but I'm going to ruin all of that"

Speaking to MMA Junkie, former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman made a case for why he's a title contender after beating Reyes:

"I think so, because of what I accomplished in the past and coming in against a guy who’s undefeated ranked fourth in the world in that weight class. If I go out there and do what I believe I can do, I don’t think you can really deny it. Especially because Jon Jones has faced most of the top guys and beat most of the top guys. Why not?”

Talking about Israel Adesanya, the man who holds the throne that was once Weidman's, he said:

“I think Israel Adesanya did a great job in his last fight,” Weidman said. “I think he’s trying to bait him into coming up and taking a big fight because Adesanya became a big star. I think it’s a big fight for Jon Jones. I think he’s just trying to egg him on, but I’m going to ruin all of that.”

Weidman believes he has what it takes to beat Jones and that he has looked beatable in the last couple of fights. He revealed that a mix of wrestling and jiu-jitsu is what it takes and what Cormier lacked in BJJ and overall reach, Weidman has in plenty.

Do you think Chris Weidman has what it takes to beat Jon Jones?

