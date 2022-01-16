"The work is done" - Ciryl Gane appears to be ready to face Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane appears to be ready for the biggest challenge of his career. 'Bon Gamin' is set to fight for undisputed gold against former training partner and reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

Gane tweeted:

"The work is done, now it's just about polishing the last details"

Gane was crowned the interim UFC heavyweight champion following his sensational performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Ngannou will look to make his first title defense when he takes on the undefeated Frenchman. 'The Predator' became the heavyweight champion following his KO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 last year.

It only took two rounds for Ngannou to stop Miocic and he believes his next opponent will suffer a similar fate to the former heavyweight champion.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the Cameroonian claimed that Gane isn't as tough as Miocic and he expects another short fight. Ngannou said:

"I will not be searching for the knockout but I don't see how we will end this fight without me knocking him out, maybe under two rounds. Because he's not as tough as Stipe. I know the guy pretty good, you know. He can't eat as much pressure as Stipe. So as soon as we get like to a close exchange, I don't think there will be any chance to get out of there."

Watch Francis Ngannou's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Francis Ngannou believes Ciryl Gane is the best kickboxer in MMA

Francis Ngannou has revealed who he believes is the best striker in MMA right now.

Ngannou believes his upcoming opponent, Ciryl Gane, likely has the best kickboxing in MMA. However, he added that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has the best MMA striking in the world.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou said:

"If I'm about to say the best striker for MMA striking, it would still be Jon Jones. But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Ciryl [Gane]. But for MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones. Because, like, with his elbow and all this stuff that he does... The oblique kick, all those stuff. For MMA, is the perfect striking."

Watch Francis Ngannou answer some questions from fans below:

Ciryl Gane, as Francis Ngannou says, is one of the best strikers in the UFC.

Gane made his Muay Thai debut in 2014 and amassed a 13-0 record over the next four years, including 9 KO/TKO victories. He later transitioned to MMA under the tutelage of Fernand Lopez, the former coach of Ngannou.

‘Bon Gamin’ put together a dominant 3-0 run in Canada’s premier MMA promotion, TKO Major League MMA, before signing with the UFC in 2019. He went on a seven-fight win streak upon joining the promotion, including victories over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov and Derrick Lewis.

