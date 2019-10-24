UFC News: Conor McGregor bets on Khabib Nurmagomedov to retain his title in upcoming bout

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 // 24 Oct 2019, 20:42 IST

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor

The hottest talk of the town at the moment, a UFC lightweight title clash between Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is all but announced. The organization wants it, the fans want it, even the undefeated champion Nurmagomedov wants to defend his title against El Cucuy.

UFC president Dana White had recently confirmed that Ferguson will face Khabib in the near future unless the former isn't willing. In the occurrence of that unlikely event, White said that either Conor McGregor or Georges St-Pierre would have to fill in.

Joining in on the hype-bandwagon is the former 'champ-champ' Conor McGregor. He went on to state that he believes that in a match-up between Khabib and Tony, the 'Eagle' will prevail.

McGregor believes Khabib will be too much for Tony to handle

Speaking at a press conference for a sponsor’s event in Kyiv, Ukraine, the Irishman described how he believes a potential bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson would pan out. (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“It will be an interesting one. I think Khabib would probably beat him,” McGregor said. “Again, you’ve got to see what the circumstances are. Anyone can win on any given day. Tony is a formidable fighter also, you know. He’s very, very tough. He does go down, he does get dropped, his guard has been passed, he’s been mounted by a lesser fighter, so I would favor Khabib in that bout.”

McGregor further spoke in detail about his loss to the reigning UFC lightweight champion at UFC 229 back in 2018 and what he would do differently in a rematch.

“We overestimated his grappling severely, and we also underestimated his striking, so there are things that we will correct. I will go on the offensive from a grappling standpoint. I believe I was winning the clinch exchanges in Round 3 in the bout, but it was a little too late. A little too little too late in the bout and also my lack of commitment, and I wasn’t as fully committed as I should be, carrying injuries and what not, so there’s many many things we can improve and sharpen up when the rematch happens.”

