UFC News: Conor McGregor's manager confirms that a deal for his next fight is all but done

Conor McGregor

Speculation is rife around the imminent return of the UFC's former poster boy Conor McGregor and in a positive development on the situation, the Irish superstar's manager and the founder of Paradigm Sports Management, Audie Attar has confirmed that both UFC and McGregor have arrived at a consensus regarding his comeback bout and the date and opponent have been finalized as well.

At a press conference in Moscow back in October, McGregor announced that he is set to return to the Octagon on 18th January in Las Vegas. Although he confirmed his return, the Irishman remained tight lipped on his opponent and that led to his name being constantly linked with several fighters such as Donald Cerrone, Justin Gethje and more recently, the holder of the BMF title, Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White claims that a deal with McGregor is 'far from done'

When UFC President Dana White was asked to comment on the former Champ-Champ's imminent return, White acknowledged the fact that McGregor is eyeing a January date for his return but also maintained that a deal between McGregor and the promotion regarding the Irishman's return to the cage is 'far from done'.

McGregor's manager says that the Irishman's return will be announced in the coming weeks

In a positive turn of events, while making an appearance on 'Ariel Helwani's MMA Show', Attar revealed that a deal between McGregor and the UFC is all but done. He confirmed that the January 18th date is what both parties are looking at and that McGregor's opponent has also been confirmed but refused to reveal the name.

We had very productive talks this weekend with the UFC. I know Conor has announced a date, and in terms of discussions we have agreed on that date and we have agreed on that opponent. Both parties want to get it done, it's in the best interests of everyone involved and more importantly the fans are really excited to see him back.

Attar further stated that an official announcement in this regard is expected in the coming weeks.

He [McGregor] wants to get back to what he really loves and we should have an announcement in the coming weeks.

McGregor has been out of action since going down to the undefeated Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor will certainly not be short of opponents if he returns but until the mist of uncertainty around his imminent return clears, it can be said that there is a growing sense of frustration among the MMA community regarding the whole situation and fans are clearly running out of patience.

