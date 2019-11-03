UFC News: Dana White makes a disappointing statement on Conor McGregor's return

Dana White and Conor McGregor

Are you excited for Conor McGregor's Octagon return that was said to be slated for January next year? Don't be, as you could be in for a big disappointment. Nothing has been decided regarding the Notorious One's comeback fight, as revealed by Dana White.

The UFC President opened up about the current status of the former double champion during the UFC 244 post-fight press conference.

White clearly stated that there have been no developments between the promotion and McGregor about his return. White claimed that January 18th is the day McGregor wants to fight, however, the company has not agreed to anything as of this writing.

Dana White said:

"There's nothing done. Literally none. Zero. Conor came out and said that. People then said, 'is this true?' I said, 'He wants to fight that day. But we have nothing done."

Conor McGregor visited Russia recently and was all over the news for the statements he made during a much-hyped press conference that was organized in Moscow.

The former UFC Featherweight Champion revealed that his focus was on getting back to action on January 18th.

"Forget him (Khabib) for the minute. January 18th the return of the fully focused Conor McGregor will take place. Ask the UFC for the opponent, because I do not give a f***."

When it comes to the Notorious One's opponent, it seems like the promotion is trying to get Donald Cerrone for a fight against the controversial Irishman.

Dana White confirmed in a recent interview that the promotion was indeed looking at Cowboy as a potential opponent for McGregor.

Cerrone even sent out a message to McGregor via TMZ by telling him 'to sign the damn deal'.

While the UFC hasn't committed to the date given out by McGregor just yet, the company is working towards getting the polarizing star back.

It's a stalemate currently with no progress being made on both sides, but that could change soon as UFC looks to carve out cards for 2020.

