UFC News: Dana White confirms Donald Cerrone is likely to face Conor McGregor in January

Dana White and Conor McGregor

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor is set to make a comeback to the Octagon in January. Although he seems more than ready to take on all comers for his comeback fight, UFC President Dana White has admitted that Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone might be McGregor's opponent on his return. (h/t Sport Bible)

At a press conference held in Moscow, Russia, McGregor announced that he is set to return to the UFC on 18th January in Las Vegas. Amid speculation on who his next opponent will be, McGregor took to Twitter to announce that he is willing to take on just about anyone.

"I've got shots to give. Come and get me."

I’ve got shots to give. Come and get me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 31, 2019

McGregor recently retweeted call-out messages from various UFC fighters including Justin Gaethje, Yair Rodriguez and the man who is being widely regarded as his next opponent, Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone tweeted a picture of a bottle of Budweiser beer which he is frequently associated with alongside a bottle of McGregor's Proper Twelve whisky, and wrote "Need I say more??" hinting at an imminent fight between the pair.

Justin Gaethje is clearly miffed with the rumors of his friend Cerrone, who he also beat at UFC Fight Night 158 facing McGregor in the latter's comeback bout.

Can you imagine a world where @Cowboycerrone fights @TheNotoriousMMA in a fight where #bluelips is trying to fight for a @ufc #worldtitle Thats not the company I fight for or the sport I play. I know @danawhite who dedicated his life to this sport would never let that fly. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 29, 2019

Dana confirms Cowboy is likely to face McGregor

This comes after UFC President Dana White, while speaking to TMZ Sports, stated that he thinks Cerrone might be the one who faces 'The Mystic Mac' on his comeback.

We have nothing done. Nothing is even close to being done, so I hate to even talk about this stuff and say it because it might not happen. It might happen, but we're looking at Cowboy (Cerrone).

McGregor's return is highly anticipated and 'The Notorious One' will definitely be looking to come back with a bang. He has been out of action since losing to the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October.

