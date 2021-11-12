"There's no one even remotely close to my boxing" - Conor McGregor says Petr Yan's boxing is good, but claims he'd 'rip up' the Russian

Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter to claim he is, by far, the best boxer in the UFC. 'The Notorious' expressed his disagreement as he reacted to a post where he is ranked third on the list of supposedly the best boxers in the UFC.

While commending interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who was placed in first spot, Conor McGregor said:

"I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the UFC. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho."

The post also features Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz, three fighters the Irishman claimed to have already outboxed.

Conor McGregor defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26. 'Blessed' was 22 years old at the time and lost to McGregor when 'The Notorious' was paving his own path towards UFC superstardom in the featherweight division.

Watch the highlights and the build-up of their fight below:

Conor McGregor defeated Jose Aldo Jr. in 13 seconds to capture the featherweight title at UFC 194. He also had two back-to-back bouts with Nate Diaz, where he lost to the Stockton-native via submission at UFC 196 before edging out a decision victory in the second fight at UFC 202.

Petr Yan put on another exhilarating performance against a tough contender in Cory Sandhagen. In a five-round bout, Yan displayed technical superiority and octagon control as he beat 'The Sandman' via a unanimous decision to win the interim bantamweight title.

Like Conor McGregor, Max Holloway also takes claim to being the best boxer in the UFC

Featherweight Max Holloway has publicly stated for a long time that he is the best boxer in the UFC.

The former featherweight title holder set a number of records in his last fight against Calvin Kattar. In the five-round war, Holloway hit Kattar with an absurd 447 from 746, with a 60% landing accuracy rate.

Verdict @VerdictMMA It's been announced that Max Holloway will make his return to action against Yair Rodriguez on July 17th.



Max Holloway set the record for the most dominant Global Scorecard in the history of Verdict in his last fight against Calvin Kattar. It's been announced that Max Holloway will make his return to action against Yair Rodriguez on July 17th.Max Holloway set the record for the most dominant Global Scorecard in the history of Verdict in his last fight against Calvin Kattar. https://t.co/RDh335RiC9

According to UFC commentator Jon Anik, Holloway set eight records with his sublime performance against Kattar.

In the fifth round of the fight, Max Hollway looked at the commentating team while throwing and landing punches at Kattar, and exclaimed that he was the best boxer in UFC.

Watch the startling moment below:

Edited by C. Naik