UFC News: Conor McGregor takes offence at Dana White’s comments; retaliates on Twitter

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 45 // 20 Oct 2019, 14:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is not ready to be dethroned yet from the unofficial top seat of UFC, which is quite apparent in the comeback he tweeted on Saturday in response to Dana White’s dismissal of him.

In an interview with Boston Globe ahead of Friday’s UFC on ESPN 6 event in Boston, UFC President Dana White made a comment about McGregor’s importance in the UFC fighter’s hierarchy and stated that the top spot does not belong to him as it did before.

In retaliation, McGregor gave him a piece of his mind with a raging response on Twitter.

McGregor claims he is still “The Man”

In the Q&A interview, White said with conviction that McGregor is not the man who gets to make the calls anymore, that position now belongs to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib is the man now. Conor isn’t the man anymore, so Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots.”

Slighted and offended, McGregor retorted back on Twitter, taking a swing both at Khabib and Dana White.

“Who’s not the man?” he asked, calling Khabib’s UFC 242 title defense fight “an event in a marquee”.

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

McGregor clearly has an axe to grind with Khabib, which is not a surprise after how their last encounter ended. In what has been McGregor’s last fight in the Octagon to date, Khabib submitted him in the fourth round at UFC 229 and went on to assault McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis jumping over the cage. Both the fighters were fined and suspended by Nevada Athletic Commission.

Advertisement

McGregor going through a rough patch

McGregor's reputation outside the cage has been taking a hit as well, even before the fight with Khabib. He threw a hand truck at a bus with UFC 223 fighters including the current UFC Lightweight Champion, which set their rivalry rolling. He has also been caught smashing a man’s phone in Miami and punching an elderly man at an Irish bar.

Before his bout with Khabib, 'The Notorious' took part in the famous boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August, 2017, which made him such a fortune that Dana White said he would never have to fight again. But he never got around to defending either of his Championship titles in the UFC.

But the truth is, even though McGregor desperately wants to come back to the Octagon for a fight, UFC is not giving him the contests he wants. White has recently shot down the possibility of a Frankie Edgar fight that McGregor was keen on.

Although Dana White keeps insisting that McGregor will come back next year, so far there has been no sign of that being a reality.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!