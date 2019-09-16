UFC News: Conor McGregor teases a potential return to the Octagon in his home country of Ireland

Is McGregor teasing a return to the Octagon?

Former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet, suggesting a potential Octagon return later this year in his native country of Ireland.

Conor McGregor's retirement

At the UFC 229 pay-per-view in October of 2018, Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon for the first time in almost a year as the Irishman challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Upon his return to the cage, McGregor was beaten by Nurmagomedov in a pretty one-sided bout which was dominated by The Eagle. The latter eventually went on to retain his UFC Lightweight Championship after making McGregor tap out to a neck-crank submission in the fourth round of their bout.

On March 26, 2019, McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in a social media post, however, UFC President Dana White claimed that this was another ploy by McGregor as he looked to secure an ownership stake in the UFC.

The Notorious One teasing an Octagon return?

Despite announcing his retirement from MMA, former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor has been teasing a potential return to the Octagon and in a recent tweet, the former two-division UFC World Champion teased the possibility of UFC hosting an event at Dublin in December of this year.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani recently, McGregor claimed that he would like to share the Octagon with someone like Justin Gaethje and also expressed his interest in a potential rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

Will the UFC return to Ireland?

As of now, we still don't know for sure if Conor McGregor is actually planning on making a return to the Octagon, however, if he does then the only viable option for him would be to make a comeback in his home country of Ireland. A return to Ireland would definitely prove to be a huge outcome for the UFC in general.