"It's a company culture thing" - Cris Cyborg says Dana White's reaction to DWCS fighter's 'terrorist' comment was unsurprising

Cris Cyborg has called out Dana White for his reaction to Oron Kahlon calling Javid Basharat a "terrorist" before their Contender Series showdown.

The incident took place at the weigh-ins and went down just moments after Kahlon missed weight by three pounds. After Basharat dominated Kahlon and secured victory on Tuesday night, Dana White reacted to what went down during fight week.

“If you look, you can add that to the pile of some pretty nasty things that have been said in this sport. Not just this sport - boxing, I’m sure Muay Thai, kickboxing, you name it. Mean things are said. In this insanely politically correct world we’re living in, this is one place that is not.”

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Dana White says Oron Kahlon got his comeuppance for calling Javid Basharat a "terrorist.""In this insanely politically correct world we're living in, this is one place that is not." #DWCS | Full video: bit.ly/3EjMsXD Dana White says Oron Kahlon got his comeuppance for calling Javid Basharat a "terrorist.""In this insanely politically correct world we're living in, this is one place that is not."#DWCS | Full video: bit.ly/3EjMsXD https://t.co/tS3RqskIYQ

After hearing what Dana White had to say, Cris Cyborg voiced her disappointment on Twitter.

"This is unfortunate to hear...but unsurprising. It's a company culture thing...

Some felt as if Dana White was simply trying to play both sides and avoid upsetting anyone with his remarks. Others felt as if Oron Kahlon should’ve been punished further for what many described as one of the most reprehensible things said during the build-up to a UFC fight.

Where did it go wrong for Dana White and Cris Cyborg?

Between Dana White calling her Wanderlei Silva in a dress and Cyborg saying some nasty things about the boss in the lead-up to her exit from the promotion, it’s safe to say that these two don’t exactly have the best relationship.

Even when they were working together it just never felt like they were on the same page. Now that they’re apart, they both appear to be a lot happier.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Oron Kahlon (left) missed weight (3lbs too heavy) for his scheduled fight tomorrow at #DWCS . He will be fined 20% of his purse.Javid Basharat wasn't happy about it and didn't shake hands with Kahlon. Kahlon called him a terrorist soon after.... Oron Kahlon (left) missed weight (3lbs too heavy) for his scheduled fight tomorrow at #DWCS. He will be fined 20% of his purse.Javid Basharat wasn't happy about it and didn't shake hands with Kahlon. Kahlon called him a terrorist soon after.... https://t.co/N5pflxW2wU

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Anyone who has watched Dana White for longer than two minutes knows that he doesn’t care about what the majority of people think. Instead, he’ll do and say whatever is best for him at that moment in time.

It’s helped him reach the top of the mixed martial arts world. Even though some relationships have crumbled because of it, the president appears to be fairly content with where he’s at.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Harvey Leonard