"Keep your head up, champ" - Cris Cyborg shows support for Henry Cejudo after Dana White denies him title shot

Cris Cyborg has come to the support of Henry Cejudo after the former two-division champion was denied a featherweight title shot by Dana White and the UFC brass.

Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, was initially scheduled to defend his title against Max Holloway at UFC 272 in March. However, 'Blessed' pulled out of the bout due to an injury and several fighters subsequently threw their names in the hat.

Cejudo has been calling out Volkanovski for quite some time now, in pursuit of becoming the first ever three-division champion in UFC history. This could've been the best opportunity for 'Triple C' to get his shot at the 145 lbs belt as the two contenders immediately below Holloway in the rankings, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, are coming off losses.

Instead, the UFC offered the title shot to No.4-ranked Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. The move irked Cejudo, who told MMA Junkie that he was being paid "peanuts" to make a return to the octagon.

Cyborg, the former UFC women's featherweight champion, tweeted:

"I forgot about being in any Hall of Fame a long time ago. Keep your head up champ!"

Cris Cyborg left the UFC on bad terms after rift with Dana White

Cris Cyborg joined Bellator MMA soon after her unanimous decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. The primary reason for her leaving the world's biggest MMA promotion was her rift with Dana White.

Cyborg wasn't very content with how the UFC was handling her at the time. The former champion was unhappy with her pay, as well as how the UFC treated her after her loss to Amanda Nunes.

Things escalated when the 36-year-old superstar posted a slightly doctored video of her conversation with White on Instagram. She later took to social media to apologize.

"Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me. But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future."

Here is Cris Cyborg's Instagram post apologizing to Dana White:

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Cris Cyborg has posted an apology to Dana White on IG, for misrepresenting their backstage interaction last week in a video she posted on YouTube. Cris Cyborg has posted an apology to Dana White on IG, for misrepresenting their backstage interaction last week in a video she posted on YouTube. https://t.co/cujqmdeFzX

Dana White has publicly taken multiple digs at Cyborg since. White claimed that Cyborg posting a doctored video was "one of the dirtiest things you can do."

Watch Dana White address his beef with Cris Cyborg below:

